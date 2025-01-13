This two-day travel festival in Mumbai brings together destinations, cultural experiences, food and more to inspire Indian globetrotters

Mumbai is all set to welcome The Gypsy Travel Festival (TGTF), a travel event by Gypsy Travel Network, taking place at Jio World Drive, BKC, on January 11 and 12. This two-day extravaganza promises to be a haven for travel enthusiasts, featuring a carefully curated mix of the world’s most desirable destinations, cutting-edge travel brands and immersive experiences designed to inspire and educate Indian jet-setters.
Attendees will have the chance to explore exotic destinations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Seychelles and Utah, alongside top hospitality and travel brands like CGH Earth, Club Med, Ponant Expeditions and Once Experiences. TGTF has been envisioned as India’s ultimate source of travel inspiration and advice, with the mission to create a thriving community of travellers through online and offline platforms. Since its inception, the festival has inspired over 35,000 travellers to embark on their dream adventures by looping globetrotters in with tourism representatives and several well-known brands.
From interactive workshops to travel talks and panel discussions, the festival offers countless opportunities to meet celebrated travel creators like Björn Pálsson from Crazy Puffin Adventures, Vinayak Singh from The Dram Club and Insia Lacewalla of India with Insia. Additionally, luminaries such as Shivya Nath, Matty Jordan, Aneesh Bhasin, Anshuka Parwani, Vir Nakai, Jehan Driver, Rashmi Chadha and Ankita Kumar will share insights and stories that inspire wanderlust.
Sharing her thoughts on the festival, Lubaina Sheerazi, co-founder of TGTF, says, “We are super excited to bring this one-of-a-kind experiential travel festival to Mumbai. TGTF is designed to help visitors discover bespoke travel experiences that align with their unique preferences and aspirations.”
Visitors will enjoy live performances, cultural exhibits and interactive displays that bring global traditions to life. Food lovers can indulge in a gastronomic adventure with street food and gourmet offerings, while masterclasses with top chefs from partner destinations promise hands-on culinary inspiration.
The Explorer’s Den invites attendees to relax, engage with travel ambassadors and explore hands-on activities like pitching tents, crafting souvenirs and learning sustainable travel practices. Visitors can also use an interactive carbon footprint calculator to learn how to travel responsibly.
Whether you’re interested in conscious travel, wildlife tourism, beverage trails or planning journeys of a lifetime, this festival aims to answer all your queries. Experts will decode topics like travelling with pets, applying for a Schengen Visa and maximising frequent flyer miles. Immersive virtual tours, interactive sessions and tastings of tropical Seychellois rum ortraditional Qatari coffee ceremonies will provide a unique, sensory experience.
Exclusive travel deals will be available to attendees, giving them the chance to secure their next adventure. The festival has attracted enthusiastic participation from global tourism boards. Sandeep Shevale, Regional Manager for Visit Qatar, shares, “Qatar is a fascinating juxtaposition of modernity and tradition and we are excited to showcase it at TGTF.”
Zach Fyne, Global Market Manager for the Utah Office of Tourism, highlights the state’s breathtaking landscapes, saying, “We’re thrilled that TGTF will allow us to promote Utah’s awe-inspiring Mighty 5 national parks, scenic byways and world-class ski resorts directly to Indian travellers.”
Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Tourism Seychelles, comments, “Seychelles has been gaining popularity among Indian travellers and TGTF is the perfect opportunity to connect with them. With the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Seychelles, we welcome fans to explore our island paradise.”
Tickets for TGTF can be purchased online through the festival’s official website. Each ticket grants access to exhibitions, workshops and seminars, while certain special events may require additional fees or registrations. The festival will run from 12 pm to 10 pm on both days and will feature a wide variety of food and beverage options to ensure a delightful experience.