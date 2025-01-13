This two-day travel festival in Mumbai brings together destinations, cultural experiences, food and more to inspire Indian globetrotters

Exclusive travel deals will be available to attendees, giving them the chance to secure their next adventure. The festival has attracted enthusiastic participation from global tourism boards. Sandeep Shevale, Regional Manager for Visit Qatar, shares, “Qatar is a fascinating juxtaposition of modernity and tradition and we are excited to showcase it at TGTF.”

Zach Fyne, Global Market Manager for the Utah Office of Tourism, highlights the state’s breathtaking landscapes, saying, “We’re thrilled that TGTF will allow us to promote Utah’s awe-inspiring Mighty 5 national parks, scenic byways and world-class ski resorts directly to Indian travellers.”

Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Tourism Seychelles, comments, “Seychelles has been gaining popularity among Indian travellers and TGTF is the perfect opportunity to connect with them. With the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Seychelles, we welcome fans to explore our island paradise.”

Tickets for TGTF can be purchased online through the festival’s official website. Each ticket grants access to exhibitions, workshops and seminars, while certain special events may require additional fees or registrations. The festival will run from 12 pm to 10 pm on both days and will feature a wide variety of food and beverage options to ensure a delightful experience.