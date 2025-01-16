India gets its first-ever glass bridge over the sea at Kanyakumari

India has unveiled its first-ever glass sea bridge, a remarkable architectural feat that now connects two of Kanyakumari’s most iconic landmarks — the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the towering 133-foot Thiruvalluvar Statue. This pioneering structure, inaugurated on December 30 by Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, celebrates the silver jubilee of the Thiruvalluvar Statue and marks a significant milestone in Indian tourism.

Spanning 77 metres in length and 10 metres in width, the glass bridge offers an awe-inspiring experience for visitors, who can now walk above the ocean while enjoying breathtaking views of Kanyakumari’s dramatic seascape. The translucent glass surface creates the thrilling illusion of walking on water, making it an unmissable attraction for travellers.

The glass bridge has been designed to improve accessibility between the two landmarks. Previously, tourists relied on ferries to travel between the Thiruvalluvar Statue and the Vivekananda Memorial. The new structure enables a leisurely stroll across the sea, cutting down travel time and offering an enhanced visitor experience. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the bridge is a marvel of engineering, built to withstand high humidity, salty sea air and the severe coastal conditions of Kanyakumari. Its bowstring arch design ensures durability, promising structural integrity for years to come.