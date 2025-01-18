Here's how a quick wine trail at Nashik, made us wiser about the drink

Upon returning to the hotel, we headed straight to experience the vinotherapy, after a quick steam. The cold wine had a chilling effect when poured on us. A relaxed massage followed and we felt rejuvenated.

The night was all about the launch party at The Indian Wine Studio, where we learnt the tricks of the trade, shared by none other than Sonal Holland, India’s first and only Master of Wine. We indulged in guided tastings, exploring the nuanced flavours of the country’s best-known wines alongside exclusive boutique labels. The whole concept aims at acquainting guests with the rich diversity and exceptional quality of Indian wines, providing an unparalleled opportunity to appreciate and celebrate the artistry of local winemakers. Whether you are a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of wine, this experience promises to be an engaging and enlightening journey into India’s viticulture.