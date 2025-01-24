Top five road trip destinations in India that promise scenic bliss

The journey from Manali to Leh is the epitome of adventure. Stretching across 470 km, this route is famed for its high-altitude passes, such as Rohtang and Tanglang La, and breathtaking views of the Himalayas. During the summer months, travellers can immerse themselves in pristine landscapes dotted with monasteries and azure lakes. A typical itinerary might start with a drive to Jispa on Day 1, followed by a stopover at Sarchu on Day 2, before reaching Leh on Day 3. Each leg of this journey offers unique opportunities to connect with nature.