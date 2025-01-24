Top five road trip destinations in India that promise scenic bliss

Check out India’s diverse landscapes on National Tourism Day that make it a paradise for road trip enthusiasts. From winding mountain passes to coastal highways, each destination offers its own unique charm. Here’s a list of the top five road trip destinations in India to help you plan your adventure.
The journey from Manali to Leh is the epitome of adventure. Stretching across 470 km, this route is famed for its high-altitude passes, such as Rohtang and Tanglang La, and breathtaking views of the Himalayas. During the summer months, travellers can immerse themselves in pristine landscapes dotted with monasteries and azure lakes. A typical itinerary might start with a drive to Jispa on Day 1, followed by a stopover at Sarchu on Day 2, before reaching Leh on Day 3. Each leg of this journey offers unique opportunities to connect with nature.
The Guwahati to Tawang route in Arunachal Pradesh is challenging but immensely rewarding. Spanning around 510 km, the journey offers glimpses of serene monasteries, snow-clad peaks, and vibrant local culture. A night halt at Bomdila breaks up the drive, so that travellers can take in the beauty of this remote region. The serene Sangestar Tso, popularly known as Madhuri Lake, is located in Tawang district. Formed by an earthquake, it gained fame after the Bollywood movie Koyla was shot here.
The Bengaluru to Coorg drive is another gem. Known as the 'Scotland of India', Coorg’s coffee plantations and lush greenery are a sight to behold. Whether it’s visiting Abbey Falls or enjoying a tranquil moment at Raja’s Seat, this 250 km journey promises both relaxation and exploration. A visit to the Dubare Elephant Camp, where you can interact with and bathe elephants can be a fun adventure.
In the northeast, the Shillong to Cherrapunji stretch stands out for its lush hills and cascading waterfalls. Though just 55 km, this route feels magical as travellers pass through the verdant Mawkdok Dympep Valley. Visiting Nohkalikai Falls and Mawsmai Caves is a must before heading back to Shillong.
Another iconic route is the Mumbai to Goa coastal drive, approximately 600 km of picturesque beaches, lush greenery, and quaint villages. Starting in Mumbai, travellers often make their way to Ratnagiri for a taste of the Konkan culture before reaching Goa, where vibrant nightlife and serene shores await.