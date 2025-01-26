Maharashtra’s newest initiative aims to protect its forts

In an effort to preserve Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage, the state government has recently initiated a comprehensive plan to make all forts encroachment-free by May 31, 2025. This initiative, announced on January 18 by State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, involves the formation of district-level committees tasked with identifying and removing unauthorised structures from these historical sites.
The committees will comprise police commissioners, municipal corporation chiefs, forest officers and representatives from archaeological departments. Their mandate includes not only the removal of existing encroachments but also the implementation of measures to prevent future intrusions. Regular progress reports will be submitted to the government to ensure the timely execution of this initiative. Maharashtra is home to a vast array of forts, including 47 centrally protected, 62 state-protected, and approximately 300 unprotected forts. These structures are emblematic of the state's historical and aesthetic significance, reflecting its storied past and architectural prowess.
For tourists and history enthusiasts, Maharashtra’s forts offer a soulful journey through time. Notable among these is Shivneri Fort, located near Junnar in Pune district. This fort is renowned as the birthplace of Shivaji I, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Visitors can explore its well-preserved structures, including a temple dedicated to goddess Shivai Devi.
Another significant site is Pratapgad Fort, situated in Satara district. This fort was the venue of the historic Battle of Pratapgad in 1659 between Shivaji I and Afzal Khan. Today, it stands as a popular tourist destination, offering insights into its strategic military architecture and panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes.
Rajgad Fort, once the capital of the Maratha Empire under Shivaji Maharaj for nearly 26 years, is another must-visit. Located in the Pune district, the fort's ruins include palaces, water cisterns, and caves, reflecting its historical significance and architectural grandeur.