Maharashtra’s newest initiative aims to protect its forts

In an effort to preserve Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage, the state government has recently initiated a comprehensive plan to make all forts encroachment-free by May 31, 2025. This initiative, announced on January 18 by State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, involves the formation of district-level committees tasked with identifying and removing unauthorised structures from these historical sites.

The committees will comprise police commissioners, municipal corporation chiefs, forest officers and representatives from archaeological departments. Their mandate includes not only the removal of existing encroachments but also the implementation of measures to prevent future intrusions. Regular progress reports will be submitted to the government to ensure the timely execution of this initiative. Maharashtra is home to a vast array of forts, including 47 centrally protected, 62 state-protected, and approximately 300 unprotected forts. These structures are emblematic of the state's historical and aesthetic significance, reflecting its storied past and architectural prowess.

For tourists and history enthusiasts, Maharashtra’s forts offer a soulful journey through time. Notable among these is Shivneri Fort, located near Junnar in Pune district. This fort is renowned as the birthplace of Shivaji I, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Visitors can explore its well-preserved structures, including a temple dedicated to goddess Shivai Devi.