Wish to experience the world of high fashion? Make note of these top hotels by luxury designers for your next staycation

In recent years, luxury fashion houses have expanded their influence beyond the runway, venturing into the hospitality sector to offer exclusive hotels, spas and suites that embody their brand’s essence and a piece of their history. These properties are like stepping into a three-dimensional version of a designer’s flagship store, where every detail reflects the brand’s signature style, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the world of their favourite fashion houses’ lifestyle and aesthetics.

You would argue that this trend has been around for a while and we agree too. But with Prada set to launch its first café in Singapore in 2025 and the Louis Vuitton Hotel opening in 2026 in Paris — we can safely say that this trend is back with a bang! More so because these spots are now not just being added to travel itineraries but are transforming into luxury designer-label destinations. Bookmark these luxurious hotels for your next staycation, complete with indulgent spa experiences at select locations.