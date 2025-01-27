Two of Kerala’s beaches bag Blue Flag certification
Kerala’s picturesque Kappad Beach in Kozhikode Kappad Beach in Kozhikodehave been honoured with the prestigious Blue Flag certification, a globally recognised eco-label awarded by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). This certification reflects the beaches’ commitment to meeting rigorous environmental, safety and sustainable tourism standards.
Kappad Beach, located in the Kozhikode district, offers an enchanting mix of history, biodiversity and natural beauty. It is famed as the landing spot of Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama, who arrived on May 20, 1498, marking the beginning of European trade with India. A commemorative monument at the beach serves as a poignant reminder of this historic event. Beyond its historical significance, Kappad Beach is also an ecological haven, playing a vital role as a nesting site for the endangered Olive Ridley turtles. Visitors can enjoy activities such as surfing, swimming, kayaking and boating here along with local shops and shacks offering fresh seafood and handmade souvenirs. For those seeking further exploration, nearby attractions include the Kappad Backwaters, the historic Kappad Fort and cultural landmarks like the Tali Temple and Pazhassi Raja Museum.
Located 10 kilometres north of Kannur in Azhikode Grama Panchayat, Chal Beach is a peaceful retreat, ideal for families and naturalists. The beach stretches 800 metres, its soft sands inviting leisurely strolls. The 300-metre safe swimming zone, monitored by lifeguards, offers a safe and enjoyable experience for those keen to dip into the sea. Chal Beach is also home to several attractions, including a vibrant Butterfly Park, which entices nature lovers with its colourful winged inhabitants. For younger visitors, a well-equipped Children’s Park provides plenty of entertainment. The Turtle Hatchery, active during the nesting season, offers an insightful glimpse into the efforts made to conserve Olive Ridley turtles.
Kerala Tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas expressed his delight at the accomplishment, noting that the Blue Flag status not only boosts the international appeal of these two beaches but also reinforces Kerala’s growing reputation as a top destination for responsible and sustainable tourism. “The Blue Flag status not only elevates the global appeal of Kappad and Chal beaches but also reinforces Kerala’s reputation as a responsible tourism destination,” he shares.
Both Kappad and Chal Beaches now join an exclusive list of global destinations with the coveted Blue Flag certification, underscoring Kerala’s commitment to sustainable tourism practices. Kerala Tourism director Sikha Surendran emphasised the importance of this achievement, highlighting that it demonstrates Kerala’s continued dedication to promoting responsible and inclusive tourism.