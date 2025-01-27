Two of Kerala’s beaches bag Blue Flag certification

Kerala’s picturesque Kappad Beach in Kozhikode Kappad Beach in Kozhikodehave been honoured with the prestigious Blue Flag certification, a globally recognised eco-label awarded by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). This certification reflects the beaches’ commitment to meeting rigorous environmental, safety and sustainable tourism standards.

Kappad Beach, located in the Kozhikode district, offers an enchanting mix of history, biodiversity and natural beauty. It is famed as the landing spot of Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama, who arrived on May 20, 1498, marking the beginning of European trade with India. A commemorative monument at the beach serves as a poignant reminder of this historic event. Beyond its historical significance, Kappad Beach is also an ecological haven, playing a vital role as a nesting site for the endangered Olive Ridley turtles. Visitors can enjoy activities such as surfing, swimming, kayaking and boating here along with local shops and shacks offering fresh seafood and handmade souvenirs. For those seeking further exploration, nearby attractions include the Kappad Backwaters, the historic Kappad Fort and cultural landmarks like the Tali Temple and Pazhassi Raja Museum.