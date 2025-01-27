We explore five luxury resorts in South India whose curated experiences bring together the best of nature, wellness and adventure
Luxury travel is evolving to offer more than just indulgence, with resorts now combining wellness, curated comfort and safari experiences in the heart of nature. This trend, popular in Northern India with iconic properties in regions like Rajasthan’s Ranthambore, Gujarat’s Gir and Uttrakhand’s Jim Corbett, has recently gained traction in the South, spurring the development of thoughtful retreats in areas like Kabini, Bandipur, Wayanad and Mudumalai. These properties are designed to provide holistic experiences, offering everything from guided wildlife safaris and spa sessions to locally inspired gourmet dining and sustainable luxury accommodations.
Evolve Back resort in Kabini, for instance, offers a deep dive into the local Kuruba community’s culture, with architecture inspired by their tribal huts, authentic culinary experiences, an ayurvedic spa and curated storytelling sessions alongside coracle river rides that connect guests to the land’s heritage. Kabini, nestled in Karnataka is a premier destination for wildlife enthusiasts, thanks to the Kabini Forest Reserve, part of the Nagarhole National Park boasting elephants, tigers, leopards and over 250 species of birds. Traverse the dense forests in a jeep, providing chance encounters with the big cats and mammals or a boat safari offering sightings of aquatic species and animals that frequent the riverbanks. ₹35,000 onwards. At Beerambally.
Similarly, The Serai in Bandipur highlights the essence of Karnataka’s Western Ghats and a crucial segment of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve with various trails designed for families, including bullock cart rides, mountain biking, birdwatching expeditions and safaris that drive directly into the jungle. Guests have the rare opportunity to get remarkably close to tigers, leopards, panthers, elephants and a host of other wildlife species. The getaway is further enhanced with unique experiences like Oma The Spa, featuring a collection of therapies crafted with fresh ground coffee sourced from the resort’s estates. ₹14,000 onwards. At Kaniyanpura Village.
In Thekkady, Amritara Shalimar Spice Garden Resort & Spa promises a serene escape perched at the edge of the Periyar Tiger Reserve. Surrounded by lush spice plantations and trees heavy with mangoes, nutmeg and cardamom, it sets the tone for a simple yet enriching retreat. Guests can embark on a day-long hiking and rafting adventure in the Periyar Tiger Reserve, where one can float on bamboo rafts for panoramic views of the landscape and wildlife, including elephants and langoors. The resort also offers unique cultural experiences such as kalaripayattu martial arts and kathakali performances. The Periyar Tiger Reserve is a sanctuary for a variety of species, including Bengal tigers and over 266 species of birds, such as the Malabar grey hornbill and Nilgiri wood pigeon. ₹14,000 onwards. At Kumily Alady Road.
Journey deep into the Banasura Hills and the Western Ghats to find yourselves at Wild Planet Bana Heights Resort — an enchanting luxury haven set atop the Mangalassery Hills. Known for its thrilling adventure activities like the Floating Bridge, Monkey Crawling and Pole Climbing, the resort also provides a chance to unwind with a visit to its Mini Theatre. For those craving outdoor exploration, the trekking and hiking trails in Wayanad lead to breathtaking vistas. Just an hour away from the resort is Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad renowned for jungle safaris, night camping and trekking. The sanctuary is home to elephants, colourful birds, butterflies and majestic teak forests, making it an ideal escapade. ₹8,500 onwards. At Vellamunda.
A special mention to Jungle Hut in Masinagudi, one of Tamil Nadu’s top-rated wildlife resorts that immerses guests in the true sounds of the jungle, offering birdwatching treks with expert guides through open meadows, babbling brooks and rivers. The resort also arranges van safaris and visits to the forest department’s elephant camp, where around 30 elephants are lovingly cared for. Guests can watch the elephants receive baths before enjoying hearty meals. Situated at the foothills of the Nilgiri Hills, Jungle Hut is surrounded by the Mudumalai and Bandipur Tiger Reserves, part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. After a day of adventure, guests can relax by the pool or unwind with a massage on the deck, all while soaking in the peaceful vistas. ₹8,500 onwards. At Bokkapuram.