Kashmir inaugurates its most awaited all-weather tunnel

Sonmarg, known as the Meadow of Gold, is now poised to become a year-round destination for travellers thanks to the completion of the much-anticipated Z-Morh Tunnel. Located at an altitude of over 8,650 feet in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, this engineering marvel spans 6.5 kilometres and connects the scenic towns of Gagangair and Sonmarg. On January 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the tunnel, bringing an end to Sonmarg’s seasonal accessibility issues. Previously, the road leading to the town was blocked by heavy winter snowfall, leaving it isolated for months but the long bi-directional tunnel changes this, making Sonmarg accessible to visitors no matter the season.

Travellers will now be able to traverse through the tunnel in just 15 minutes, a significant reduction from the time it previously took to navigate the winding, avalanche-prone roads to Sonmarg. The tunnel, designed with a 7.5-metre-wide passage to ensure safe emergency exits, provides a secure route. Sonmarg is famous for its breathtaking landscapes, snow-covered peaks and pristine glaciers. Winter visitors can indulge in exhilarating activities like snowboarding and skiing down its glistening slopes. Those seeking a more tranquil experience can visit the Thajiwas Glacier, a stunning site just a short distance from Sonmarg or take a trek to the serene Sarbal Village, Satsar Lake and Gadsar Lake. Another noteworthy attraction is the Zoji La Pass, which is known for its scenic views and historical significance.

Another major tunnel, the Zoji-la Tunnel, is under construction and will link Sonmarg with Dras in Ladakh. Expected to be completed by 2028, this additional tunnel will further reduce travel times along the critical Kashmir-Ladakh route, enhancing the overall tourism experience and promoting the region as a must-visit destination in northern India.