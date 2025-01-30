Lunar New Year celebrations light up cities across the world

Firecrackers echoed through the streets, temple incense filled the air, and dancers and drummers paraded as millions across Asia and beyond celebrated the Lunar New Year. From Beijing to Havana, the festival—known as the Spring Festival in China, Tet in Vietnam, and Seollal in Korea—was marked with elaborate traditions, temple visits, and cultural performances.

This year welcomes the Year of the Snake, one of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, symbolising wisdom and transformation. Across the globe, communities ushered in the new year with wishes for prosperity, health, and happiness.

Time-Honoured Traditions in China

In Beijing, crowds gathered in parks and temple fairs despite the winter chill. Visitors rang bells and tossed coins into gold bar-shaped containers for good fortune, while others sampled traditional snacks from street vendors. Performers dressed as the God of Wealth posed for photographs, drawing long queues of festival-goers eager to capture the moment.

For many, the Lunar New Year is a time to reflect and set intentions for the year ahead. “The past year was a busy one for me, balancing work and family,” said Beijing resident Jiang Hecang. “In the Year of the Snake, I hope for stability in my career and good health for my child. That would be enough to make me happy.”

Hong Kong’s Wong Tai Sin Temple saw hundreds lining up on New Year’s Eve to place their incense sticks at exactly 11 p.m., a ritual believed to bring blessings. “I wish my family will be blessed. I hope my business will run well. I pray for my country and wish people peace,” said Ming So, a regular visitor.

As families gathered for traditional reunion dinners, Beijing transformed into a quiet cityscape. The holiday, often described as the world’s largest annual human migration, sees millions travel home to celebrate, leaving major cities nearly deserted.

Festivities Across Asia

In Malaysia, the crackle of firecrackers signalled the arrival of the new year outside Kuala Lumpur’s Guan Di Temple. Lion dancers, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and cymbals, performed for worshippers who bowed in prayer before placing incense sticks into ornate gold-coloured pots.

Meanwhile, in Vietnam, the Tet holiday brought families together to honour ancestors and exchange red envelopes filled with money for good luck. In South Korea, families celebrated Seollal by performing ancestral rites and playing traditional games.

With firework bans in place in many Chinese cities, celebrations have taken on a quieter tone in recent years. Authorities have restricted large-scale displays, citing safety and environmental concerns. While some miss the spectacle, others appreciate the calmer atmosphere.

A Global Celebration

Beyond Asia, Lunar New Year festivities reached as far as Moscow, where Russians gathered to witness a colourful parade of dragon and snake figures, costumed dancers, and drummers. The 10-day festival, which began on Tuesday night, featured cultural performances, traditional Chinese food stalls, and folk art exhibitions.

In Havana, Cuba’s small but vibrant Chinese community marked the occasion with a lantern-lit parade winding through the narrow streets of Chinatown. Though the island’s Chinese population has dwindled over the years, the holiday remains a cherished tradition, blending Cuban influences such as rum and cigars with Chinese delicacies.

For many, the Lunar New Year is more than just a festival—it is a time for renewal, reflection, and reconnecting with loved ones. Whether in bustling city streets or quiet family gatherings, the spirit of the new year remains unchanged: a celebration of hope, prosperity, and cultural heritage.