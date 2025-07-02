Cannes cracks down on mega cruise ships to combat overtourism

The mayor, David Lisnard, insists this isn’t a war on tourism but a call for balance. “Cannes has become a prime cruise destination with real economic benefits. But we need to regulate and set clear boundaries,” he said. Rather than anchoring giant vessels in the harbour, operators will need to use smaller boats to ferry tourists ashore. France welcomed around 100 million visitors last year—more than its population—and now faces the complex challenge of protecting local life and the environment without undermining the tourism economy.

The move aligns Cannes with a wave of Mediterranean cities enforcing similar policies. Venice famously banned large cruise ships back in 2021, while Amsterdam and Barcelona followed suit in 2023. Nice, just along the coast, will begin limiting cruise ships from July this year. Cruise industry giants have yet to respond to the new rules, but two mega-ships, each well above the 1,300-passenger threshold, were still scheduled to dock in Cannes this weekend.