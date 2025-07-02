Top 5 epic biking routes in India

Biking isn’t just about travel — it’s an experience, a feeling of freedom and sometimes the right escape! Picture this: wide open roads, snow-capped mountains in the distance, crisp mountain air brushing against your face, and a river flowing below, providing the perfect background soundtrack. Breathtaking, right?
Whenever it comes to mountain biking, this route is a favourite among Indians, and quite rightly so! Snow-capped peaks and ever-changing landscapes make it truly unforgettable. Well, this time, skip the classic Leh-Manali trail and take the offbeat Zanskar route instead. Perfect for those who crave the road less travelled. This will have a detour through unexplored terrains of muddy tracks and icy streams.
Route: Manali-Darcha-Shinkhu La - Gumbok Rangan - Purne- Padum- Nerak- Chilling- Rumbak- Nimmoo- Leh
The north-east mountains are not just for travels, it is a lifetime of experience. A drive through the lush greenery and breathtaking waterfalls cascading down the hills with faraway sightings of the snow-capped mountains, ah a dream, isn’t it! Experience wildlife in the Nameri National Park as you bike through the surrounding areas and witness the rare bird sighting on the way.
Route: Guwahati – Nameri National Park – Dirang – Tawang – Zemithang
This route has the most stunning visuals of the Western Ghats. The drive through the coastal roads and alongside the views of the mesmerizing greenery covering the distant hills, is just breathtaking. This route along NH 17 offers a perfect blend of nature and thrill. This highway also stretches to Kerala so if Goa isn’t where you thrill soothes down, you can fill some petrol and run to the God’s Own Country.
Route: Mumbai – Guhagar – Malwan - Goa
The ultimate getaway for the people living in Kolkata is either of the two during the summers. But what about exploring these stunning beauties via road? This route is a witness to steep winding roads and an astounding nature trail that will keep the adrenaline pumping. Biker can be explore this route all year round since there’s no snow staggering around the roads. Imagine this: long, clean roads, a clear view of the mighty Kanchenjunga, and fresh mountain air filling your lungs — that’s the magic of a road trip through Sikkim and Darjeeling.
Route: Siliguri – Darjeeling – Kalimpong – Gangtok – Pelling – Yuksom
Shillong is known for its breathtaking waterfalls and iconic living root bridges that naturally connect two sides across streams and valleys. Biking through Shillong is a true treat for nature lovers. There are plenty of must-visit spots along the route — Elephant Falls, Mawsmai Caves, Dawki Bridge, and the iconic Living Root Bridge. Pro tip: the villages around Mawlynnong have a heartwarming tradition — locals often welcome travelers into their homes and serve authentic Khasi dishes. If you're lucky, you just might get to experience this unique hospitality.
Route: Shillong-Cherrapunji-Dawki-Mawlynnong
One of the most underrated bike trips in India, the East Coast Road offers stunning coastal views and a refreshingly smooth ride. Cruise along the shoreline with lush greenery on one side and the sea breeze in your face. Along the way, you’ll pass scenic paddy fields and the ancient architectural marvels of Mahabalipuram — a perfect midway stop. Ideal for short-trip bikers, this route takes just 3 to 4 hours from Chennai to Puducherry, where French colonial charm and cozy cafes await.
Route: Pulicat Lake – Chennai – Mahabalipuram – Pondicherry