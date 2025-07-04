Head to Fiji to learn that nature offers the biggest luxury of life

The next day, we enjoyed another breathtaking boat ride on the Navua River, discovering another part of the island on the Jewel of Fiji day tour. Our guide, Nemani Rokobuli, took us through the incredible history of Fijian tribes and the caste system prevalent in the region. The refreshing swim in the cold waters of the Wainikavou Falls (AKA Magic Waterfalls) amidst the wilderness was followed by a leisurely ride on their traditional bamboo raft, called bilibili. Fijians still use the bilibili to ferry their produce to the central market. Lunch began with the unearthing of barbequed free-range chicken from an underground oven. The Fijians call this cooking method Lovo, and the preparation was absolutely tender and heavenly to taste. We had a traditional Meke luncheon with the Raiwaqa community residing in the Danford family estate, which comprised local fish, root veggies, and coconut-based dishes. Nemani showed us how the villagers make sustainable mats and baskets with coconut leaves, while the women showcased Tapa paintings and other handmade local artefacts for sale.

In Fiji’s capital, Suva, we stayed at the century-old, majestic Grand Pacific Hotel, where Queen Elizabeth II stayed whenever she visited the erstwhile British colony. The hotel still has that prized room intact and open for reservations. We had no idea that perhaps the best adventure of the trip was awaiting us the following day, as we headed to the enchanting Nataleira village. The Natalei Experience is a tranquil retreat right on the exotic black sand beach. We boarded a yacht to go to Moon Reef for a deep-sea swimming adventure with dolphins. Schools of dolphins greeted us on our way to the reef, which is a haven for belugas. Spinner dolphins surrounded us as we swam and snorkelled in the crystal-clear waters to discover the picturesque undersea world of corals and colourful fish. The last leg of our trip saw us taking the wheel as we drove through Fiji’s charming landscape to our next destination—Shangri-La Yanuca, a beach resort hotel on a sprawling private island. On our way, we pulled over at Hot Glass Fiji, run by Alex and Alice Hill, where we learned how beautiful décor and jewellery pieces are brought to life with molten-coloured glass. A light lunch was our preference while driving, so Bula Coffee was our destination of choice to try out authentic crop-to-cup Fijian coffee along with a quick grab. A relaxing spa at Shangri-La helped us overcome the fatigue of a day-long journey and readied us for a delicious Indian spread at Yanuca Mirch, a state-of-the-art diner at the resort.