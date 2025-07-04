Slovenia to launch digital nomad visa this November, while EU advances passenger rights on free carry-on bags

Slovenia is set to introduce its inaugural Digital Nomad Visa from November 21, 2025, enabling non-EU/EEA remote workers employed by foreign companies — or running their own self-employed ventures serving clients outside Slovenia — to reside legally in the country for up to one year. The permit is non-renewable, but holders may reapply after a six-month hiatus. Applicants must show proof of sufficient financial means, typically at least twice Slovenia’s average net salary (approximately 3,100 euros per month), hold valid health insurance covering at least 30,000 euros, maintain a passport valid three months beyond the visa duration, and have a clean criminal record. Applications can be submitted via Slovenian embassies or local administrative offices and processing usually spans 30-60 days.

Family members — spouses and children — can accompany the primary visa holder under the same employment restrictions, though they’re also barred from working locally. Applicants pay an application fee as well as a permit issuance charge. With fast internet, extensive coworking facilities in cities like Ljubljana and Maribor, competitive living costs and stunning natural landscapes, Slovenia aims to attract global digital nomads to its vibrant cultural environment.