From concrete to canopy: Five cities around the world that’s nailing the green game

Final on the list is Amsterdam, Netherlands. This city with its breathtaking natural beauty has effectively given back to mother nature a small token of appreciation. With beautiful biking trails and effective sustainable moves, the city’s paving the way toward a fresher, deep-breathing space. The city’s iconic waterways, a major tourist attraction, also help reduce reliance on cars—promoting scenic, sustainable travel instead. It’s a smart move that highlights the city’s strong commitment to preserving its natural ecosystem.

Still stuck in the question of how to make a city greener? Easy answer— ditch a few concrete beasts, plant a bunch of trees, and voila! You've got yourself a city that's not just prettier, but way cooler, literally!