5 best safari stays in India that'll bring you closer to the wild

Imagine waking up to the soft gaze of a curious deer peeking through your window, while a langur calls out gently from a nearby tree. The earthy scent of the wild drifts in with the morning breeze, as golden sunlight wraps everything in a soothing glow. Beautiful, isn’t it? Here are 5 stays in India that let you get a little closer to the wild.
Stay in a hut-like beautiful cottage in the heart of Kaziranga National Park with luxurious amenities and nature at your doorstep. This place proudly features itself to be the only place that is on the border of the park. Experience a guided walk or ride on the gentle giant of the wild — an elephant — arranged by the lodge’s expert naturalist, or get on a boat on the Brahmaputra river and witness a rare visual of dolphins in the river. This place will bring nature so close to you that you might wanna give it a big hug.
Want to experience a tent-like stay with the dense nature as your backdrop? Well, visit Aman-i-Khas which is surrounded by the pristine wilderness of the Aravalli Hills. Secluded from the chaos, this place offers breathtaking views and unfiltered peace to the tourists. The property features 10 luxurious guest tents with modern amenities and the added charm of breathtaking jungle views. Start your day with a thrilling safari, followed by a hearty breakfast, a poolside dip, or a calming Ayurvedic massage. This is exactly where luxury meets nature and frankly it's exquisite.
This mesmerizing luxury lodge set up by the Taj is the ultimate peaceful getaway in the banks of the river Banjaar, with a view of the majestic Kanha National park. Eighteen spacious guest huts, topped with green tented roofs, are spread across two distinct settings — East and West. Each side features its own charmingly simple bar, terraced lounge, and a pool. Bonus points: get pampered by a personal butler whenever you please and a jungle dinner on request.
A luxurious experience of the wild and a beauty that is just breathtaking — that’s what this place offers. With stunning views of the grassland, Sujan Jawai is something far different from the rest of Rajasthan. Imagine this: a thrilling walk along trails where leopards roam, peaceful bird watching moments, and a magical dinner under a star-studded sky. This destination promises some of the finest wildlife experiences in the region—and is renowned as one of the most special spots for leopard sightings.
If treehouses still fascinate you, this is the right place for you. Tucked away in 40 acres of lush forest, this eco-lodge features six enchanting treehouses, perched 5.4 meters (18 feet) above the ground atop majestic mahua trees. Photographers will be excited to know that this place has a special spot, Kipling Photography Hide which lets you get closer to wildlife safely. Intrigued? Well, get your booking done soon as those majestic beasts of the jungle are already waiting for you.
