Slovenia launches Digital Nomad Visa: Live and work in the luxury of Europe

Ever dreamt of staying amidst the endearing beauty of Europe? Yes, we all did! Slovenia — tucked in the heart of Europe — is making it real. Starting November 21, 2025, they’re launching a digital nomad visa just for remote workers. The initiative will allow them to live and work in the country for up to a year, without the usual immigration hurdles.
This move by the Slovenian government is a strategy to boost international tourism and attract global talent in the country. So, what are the eligibility criteria for this?
Applicants must be employed by an international company and work solely with clients outside of Slovenia to qualify for the visa..
This works for full-time employees, freelancers, and digital entrepreneurs
Candidates will require to bring forth their proof of income in order to be eligible. However the exact income threshold hasn’t been disclosed yet.
Indian nationals looking to apply can do so once the visa goes live — but hold on, there's been no official confirmation just yet.
This will only be applicable to the non-EU and non-EEA candidates since Slovenia is a member country of the EU
The Visa will let you stay in the country for a whole year
This will be a non-renewable one which means after the expiration of the visa, applicants cannot stay in the country. They will have to stay outside for at least six months and then re-apply for the same.
One of the best perks of this visa is that travelers can explore any of the 29 Schengen countries for up to 90 days at a time — no extra paperwork required.
Visa holders will also be allowed to bring their families along with them but they will not be permitted to work for any Slovenia-based companies.
After the expiration of the visa and six months later, applicants will be able to submit applications online or in person at a Slovenian consulate or embassy.
Slovenia is where storybook charm meets untouched nature — a place where cobbled streets lead to alpine lakes, and every corner feels like a soft, quiet escape. Stroll through fairytale towns, breathe in the stillness, and let yourself get lost in landscapes that feel almost unreal. When the digital nomad visa opens, consider this your sign — to pause, to wander, and to upgrade your life in the most stunning way.