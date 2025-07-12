Slovenia launches Digital Nomad Visa: Live and work in the luxury of Europe

This move by the Slovenian government is a strategy to boost international tourism and attract global talent in the country. So, what are the eligibility criteria for this?

Applicants must be employed by an international company and work solely with clients outside of Slovenia to qualify for the visa.. This works for full-time employees, freelancers, and digital entrepreneurs Candidates will require to bring forth their proof of income in order to be eligible. However the exact income threshold hasn’t been disclosed yet.

Indian nationals looking to apply can do so once the visa goes live — but hold on, there's been no official confirmation just yet.

About the Visa