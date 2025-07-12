What is Bali’s breakup curse and how did it get popular?

We've all thought of Bali as a romantic paradise for honeymooners, couples on anniversary trips, and influencers looking for relationship goals. But somewhere between the beach clubs of Semin yak and the sacred temples of Ubud, a curious internet myth has taken hold, aka, the ‘Bali Breakup Curse’.

What is the Bali Breakup Curse?

The so-called Bali Breakup Curse is a pop culture theory that couples who travel to Bali together, particularly unmarried ones, end up breaking up soon after their trip. There are different versions to this story.

One version says this curse affects unmarried couples who set foot anywhere on the whole island, another says it only affects an unmarried couple at the iconic Tanah Lot Temple. Still others say that it impacts those who visit Tanah Lot without a chaperone

It's anything but a honeymoon. From Reddit threads to TikTok storytimes, tales of relationships ending either during or shortly after a trip to Bali have become extremely common.

The myth began quietly, with a few anecdotal stories posted online about relationships unraveling after Bali vacations. But it truly picked up steam in the 2010s, thanks to a mix of social media, celebrity gossip, and the island's association with spiritual transformation.

Several travel bloggers and influencers shared eerily similar stories about having their ‘last happy photo’ in Bali, followed by a breakup announcement.

Many TikTok and Reddit users began sharing personal ‘Bali Curse’ breakup stories, sometimes with side-by-side vacation photos and post-breakup reflections. TikTok in particular helped popularise the idea with its short, dramatic storytelling format.

Perhaps, it was Elizabeth Gilbert’s memoir-turned-film Eat, Pray, Love that gave the island a spiritual, self-reinvention image. The protagonist was a woman finding herself and falling in love in Bali. Ironically, this reinforced the idea that Bali ‘changes people,’ often leading them to reevaluate or end relationships.