Ever heard of bushwalking? Here’s how it differs from hiking

If you’ve ever browsed Australian travel blogs or overheard conversations in the countryside, you might’ve come across the term bushwalking. At first glance, it sounds like just another word for hiking and in many ways, it is. But bushwalking carries its own unique context, history, and cultural flavour. So what is bushwalking and is it truly different from hiking or just Aussie slang?

Bushwalking is a term common in Australia and New Zealand; it describes walking through natural environments

The “bush” refers to wild or semi-wild landscapes: forests, coastal trails, scrublands, or mountain ranges that haven’t been heavily urbanized or developed.

Bushwalking can range from short, leisurely strolls on a well-marked trail to multi-day treks through rugged wilderness. However, unlike multi-day treks, bushwalks can constitute well-marked paths. Some famous bushwalks exist alongside the famous Bondi and Manly beaches and they trail for anywhere between 4 to 10 kilometres.

In the United States, Canada, or the UK, people generally refer to long walks in nature as hiking. In Australia, that same activity is typically called bushwalking. While the terms are often used interchangeably, there are a few subtle distinctions worth noting:

Bushwalking is tied to Australian identity

It reflects not just the act of walking in nature, but the unique ecosystems and landscapes of the region, from eucalyptus-filled forests to outback trails.