Good News! Nanda Devi peak is set to reopen for expedition after more than four decades

Attention all the mountain climbers and expeditioners, a great news is on the way! Nanda Devi, the second-highest peak in India after Kanchenjunga, is finally reopening for climbing expeditions! After more than four decades, the site is reopening as part of a tourism initiative launched by the Uttarakhand government.

Nanda Devi Peak set to welcome climbers again after 40+ years

The site was originally closed in 1983, following environmental concerns and the fallout from a Cold War-era nuclear surveillance mission that went wrong. Now in recent times with the growing popularity of mountaineering and passion-filled enthusiast, the government planned on reopening it.

The Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) in collaboration with the state’s Tourism and Forest Departments has come up with this initiative in order to boost tourism in the state. In discussions between the two parties, the decision was made to make Nanda Devi peak accessible for expeditions — the state tourism department is yet to follow. Alongside this, several other sites such as Baljuri, Laspadhura, and Bhanolti in Bageshwar district, as well as Rudragaira in Uttarkashi, are slated for the opening.

Religious Importance

India is renowned for its rich religious tourism. Similarly, the Nanda Devi expedition is much more than a trek — it’s considered a sacred journey and a path to blessings for many. This place is a great spiritual importance for locals and other pilgrims as well. In a news publication, a spokesperson said, “The Nanda Raj Jat yatra, held every 12 years, draws pilgrims nationwide to the Himalayas. It's a profound spiritual journey, underscoring Nanda Devi's immense religious significance for millions.

He added, “The yatra is more than a trek; it's a sacred experience that showcases the region's rich cultural heritage.”