Changi Airport announces free trips to Sentosa Island for transit passengers

What can one explore in Sentosa Island?

So what awaits on this free Sentosa journey? Think panoramic cable car rides, a stroll through Fort Siloso’s heritage trail, tranquil beaches and photo ops at the Sentosa SkyJet — Asia’s tallest fountain. Depending on your flight timings, you might even squeeze in a quick thrill at Adventure Sip a coconut by Siloso Beach before your next connection. Don't forget this is were even the Universal Studios and Resorts World too sit. What's even better is you get to set foot on the southernmost point of continental Asia by visiting the Palawan Beach. It's known for its suspension bridge leading to a small islet, often referred to as the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia.

Cherry on top? The newly reopened Singapore Oceanarium, formerly known as the S.E.A. Aquarium, at Resorts World Sentosa now features 22 thoughtfully designed zones. In the battle of the world’s best airports, Changi has always been a contender. But with tropical islands now just a complimentary shuttle ride away, Singapore may have just become the layover no one wants to let go.