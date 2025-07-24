Changi Airport announces free trips to Sentosa Island for transit passengers

Singapore’s Changi Airport has long held its place as a global gold standard for transit experiences, but now, it’s raised the bar even higher. For seasoned travellers, Changi has never been just a stopover — it’s a destination in itself.
With its butterfly garden, rooftop pool, cinema, shopping centres, souvenirs and the iconic Jewel with its rain vortex, the airport makes even the longest layovers feel indulgent. But with this latest initiative, Singapore is clearly signalling that it wants to go beyond being merely efficient — it wants to become unforgettable
In an exciting move for globe-trotters, transit and transfer passengers flying Singapore Airlines, Scoot or Air India can now enjoy free tours to Sentosa, the city-state’s island playground. This limited-time offer includes guided transport from Changi to Sentosa, giving weary flyers a chance to turn their in-between hours into a breezy beachside holiday.
The existing Free Singapore Tour, a long-time favourite, whisks passengers into the city for an experience of Marina Bay Sands, the Merlion and Kampong Glam. The Changi Transit Programme, which gifts SIA flyers with shopping vouchers, has been another sweetener. But this Sentosa escapade — offered in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board and Sentosa Development Corporation — adds a sun-kissed, resort-style twist to the mix.
What can one explore in Sentosa Island?
So what awaits on this free Sentosa journey? Think panoramic cable car rides, a stroll through Fort Siloso’s heritage trail, tranquil beaches and photo ops at the Sentosa SkyJet — Asia’s tallest fountain. Depending on your flight timings, you might even squeeze in a quick thrill at Adventure Sip a coconut by Siloso Beach before your next connection. Don't forget this is were even the Universal Studios and Resorts World too sit. What's even better is you get to set foot on the southernmost point of continental Asia by visiting the Palawan Beach. It's known for its suspension bridge leading to a small islet, often referred to as the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia.
Cherry on top? The newly reopened Singapore Oceanarium, formerly known as the S.E.A. Aquarium, at Resorts World Sentosa now features 22 thoughtfully designed zones. In the battle of the world’s best airports, Changi has always been a contender. But with tropical islands now just a complimentary shuttle ride away, Singapore may have just become the layover no one wants to let go.