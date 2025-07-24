What is Japan's restaurant of mistaken orders?

Ever got pissed at the staff for mixing up your orders in a restaurant? Well, we all have! But this place in Japan actually embraces it. Welcome to The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders where ‘bad service’ is part of the charm, and surprise swaps on your plate is the expected twist of it all. People literally come here hoping their order gets mixed up and that’s the magic!

Japan’s Restaurant of Mistaken Orders: Where mixed-up meals are the main attraction

Japan never fails to surprise the world when it comes to innovation and creativity and this time, it’s mixing things up in the restaurant scene. With dementia on the high rise in the country’s aging population, one bold eatery decided to flip the script by hiring people living with dementia, the only qualification that you’ll need. So yes, you might get a slightly “different” order or notice a missing spice here and there but you got to embrace it because that’s all part of the charm.

The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders was started by a Japanese TV director, Shiro Oguni with the initiative to broaden the mindsets and perspectives in a society. Launched in Tokyo, this heartwarming initiative challenges societal perceptions around aging and cognitive disorders and gives a gentle push to the society to treat everyone in the best possible way. A true reminder that kindness and patience can be the most meaningful items on any menu.