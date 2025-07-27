Planning a trip to Rome? This is the best season to go

Rome is always timeless. No matter when you find yourself in Rome, you’ll find ruins tucked between cafés, a Vespa zipping past, and a corner bakery that seems to know exactly what you need. But if you’re planning a trip, take a note of the season, because timing can make or break how the city feels to you.

When is the best time to visit Rome?

Spring is a favourite for many. From late March through early June, the city wakes up. It’s warm, not hot, and flowers spill out of balconies in full colour. You’ll still see tour groups, but they’re manageable. Locals hang out in piazzas again, and evenings are made for long, slow dinners outside. It’s the version of Rome that travel books promise, and only during spring, they deliver.