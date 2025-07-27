Seychelles is offering a Digital Nomad Visa for under INR 5000

Travelling is fun until documents and paperworks start tagging along like extra baggage. But with several new rules in place, in 2025, travel is shedding its bureaucratic baggage, and Seychelles is leading the pack, offering Indian citizens a digital nomad visa for under INR 5,000.
The Workation Retreat Program in Seychelles is turning your dream of working by turquoise waters and stunning landscapes into reality. Imagine starting your day not in a cubicle, but on a sun-kissed beach. As you walk along sandy paths with the ocean breeze in your hair, nature welcomes you to a workspace like no other. Because here, working remotely might truly mean working in paradise.
As work culture evolves globally, the new trend of combining work with vacation — known as a workation — is rapidly gaining popularity. Now, people are no longer inclining over fancy cubicles and office spaces but prefer working nomadly.
This program allows both self employed visitors like freelancers or business owners and people employed by a foreign country to stay and work in the country for a year. It usually offers a validity of 12 months with a possibility of extension for 6 months. Unlike traditional work visas, this visa prohibits local employment, requiring digital nomads to support themselves solely through their remote income during their stay.
With an application fee of just €45, it ranks among the most affordable digital nomad visas worldwide. It is also one of the fastest visas to process as it is issued within 6 hours (premium) or 24 hours (standard).
Candidates applying for this program need to have the following documents in order to qualify for the role.
Candidates must have a valid passport
Must have valid documents to proof their employment showing that you can support yourself in the country
Proof of valid income certificate and their wealth
Should hold updated medical insurance and travel policies
Need a proof of the accommodation in the country which includes the details of the hotels you’ll be staying in
Visitors can easily apply for this visa only 60 days prior to their travels from the official website of Seychelles. Once the Visitors Workcation Permit is approved they can complete their application for the entry.
So, what are you waiting for? With clear blue waters and tropical breezes calling your name, apply for that visa today and step into your island dream, where work meets paradise!