Seychelles is offering a Digital Nomad Visa for under INR 5000

About the program

As work culture evolves globally, the new trend of combining work with vacation — known as a workation — is rapidly gaining popularity. Now, people are no longer inclining over fancy cubicles and office spaces but prefer working nomadly.

This program allows both self employed visitors like freelancers or business owners and people employed by a foreign country to stay and work in the country for a year. It usually offers a validity of 12 months with a possibility of extension for 6 months. Unlike traditional work visas, this visa prohibits local employment, requiring digital nomads to support themselves solely through their remote income during their stay.

With an application fee of just €45, it ranks among the most affordable digital nomad visas worldwide. It is also one of the fastest visas to process as it is issued within 6 hours (premium) or 24 hours (standard).

Requirements

Candidates applying for this program need to have the following documents in order to qualify for the role.