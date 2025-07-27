Wild and true: Crazy bucket list stories from around the world

Jack Reynolds from Chesterfield didn’t just talk about living life to the fullest — he literally inked it. At 105, Jack got a tattoo, soared through the skies in a biplane, and rode the rollercoaster in the most thrilling way, all of which landed him a spot in the Guinness World Records. But, he wasn’t done yet. At 106, he was gearing up to drive an F1 car. Jack lived loud and proud until the age of 108, proving age is just a number.