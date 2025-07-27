Wild and true: Crazy bucket list stories from around the world

We’ve all got that one wild dream, that we daydream about when life feels a little too ordinary. There’s something oddly satisfying about turning those “one day” fantasies into “I actually did that” moments. And while some people go for the usual travel or thrill-seeking stuff, others take the scary route. So buckle up, because here are some gloriously bizarre and wonderfully out-of-the-box bucket list moments that people actually made it happen.
Ever thought of dreaming about getting into trouble with the cops and actually getting arrested? Well, Annie from the Netherlands did. In 2017, the police arrested a 99 year old Annie so that she could tick it off her bucket list. Funnily enough, her slender hands slipped out of the cuffs and everyone had a good laugh.
Everyone dreams of a fairytale wedding in the perfect destination — flowing veils, dashing sherwanis, maybe a mountain backdrop or a beach sunset. But in 2021, off the coast of Chennai, V. Chinnadurai and S. Swetha said, ‘Why not scuba?’ Swapping the mandap for a coral reef, they became the first couple to get hitched underwater following the Hindu tradition.
Jack Reynolds from Chesterfield didn’t just talk about living life to the fullest — he literally inked it. At 105, Jack got a tattoo, soared through the skies in a biplane, and rode the rollercoaster in the most thrilling way, all of which landed him a spot in the Guinness World Records. But, he wasn’t done yet. At 106, he was gearing up to drive an F1 car. Jack lived loud and proud until the age of 108, proving age is just a number.
Why should humans have all the fun? When DJ Neil Rodriguez from New York learned his beloved dog Poh was diagnosed with cancer, he created a bucket list just for her. Together, they travelled an incredible 64,000 kilometers, visiting 35 cities along the way. Their heartwarming journey captured the hearts of over 12,000 Instagram followers. Poh passed away peacefully in February 2016, leaving behind a legacy of adventure and love.
Wishes can get wild but guess what? Even the craziest dreams have a wonderful ways of coming true. So, what are you waiting for? Grab that dream ticket, plan that beautiful wedding or just start saving up like crazy to make it all happen!