First ever glass bridge opens in Maharashtra's Napne Waterfall

Experience a stunning walk in the air as the first-ever glass skywalk in Maharashtra opens at Napne waterfall. In an aim towards boosting eco-tourism, the government of Maharashtra has brought forward this marvelous architecture and its truly breathtaking. The state inaugurated the bridge on July 22.
Maharashtra during the monsoons is something out of a fairytale. The lush forest with cascading waterfall in the distance accompanied by skies filled with cotton-like clouds drifting gently across. Now imagine walking across a high-rise glass bridge that brings you closer to a majestic waterfall, intriguing, isn’t it? Suspended over the stunning Napne Waterfall in a remote village of Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, this glass bridge offers a breathtaking view that blends awe with a deep sense of calm.
In an effort to promote tourism in the state, the bridge was constructed and is quickly gaining popularity, with the potential to attract large crowds soon. The construction amounted to a whopping cost of INR 99.63 lakh and the bridge stretches over 22 metres in length.
With the rustic Konkan forest as its backdrop, the waterfall becomes even more enchanting, a scene where nature’s raw beauty takes center stage. The forest is home to a vibrant array of wildlife, including majestic hornbills, colorful butterflies, and a rich variety of breathtaking flora. It’s a haven for birdwatchers from across India and around the world, who visit to catch a glimpse of the rare bird species that thrive in this serene ecosystem.
The cascading waterfall adds to the charm and as the entire valley comes alive during the monsoon, the bridge stands as the vantage point for the trekkers and climbers preventing them from slippery slopes and uneven terrains.
Talking about safety concerns, only a certain number of people will be allowed to step on the bridge which will prevent it from overcrowding and finally resulting in a collapse. Visitors need to wear shoe covers in order to prevent the bridge from getting scratched or bringing about any faulty conditions. During business hours, guardrails, signage, and staff will be in place to ensure safety and proper supervision.
The nearest airport is Sindhudurg Airport, located about 94 km away. The Kolhapur-Tarle National Highway connects the village to major cities, making it easily accessible. Tourists can take local transportation from Kankavli to reach the waterfall.
