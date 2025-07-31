First ever glass bridge opens in Maharashtra's Napne Waterfall

Experience a stunning walk in the air as the first-ever glass skywalk in Maharashtra opens at Napne waterfall. In an aim towards boosting eco-tourism, the government of Maharashtra has brought forward this marvelous architecture and its truly breathtaking. The state inaugurated the bridge on July 22.

Experience cascading waterfalls at Sindhudurg’s new glass bridge at Napne Waterfall in Maharashtra

Maharashtra during the monsoons is something out of a fairytale. The lush forest with cascading waterfall in the distance accompanied by skies filled with cotton-like clouds drifting gently across. Now imagine walking across a high-rise glass bridge that brings you closer to a majestic waterfall, intriguing, isn’t it? Suspended over the stunning Napne Waterfall in a remote village of Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, this glass bridge offers a breathtaking view that blends awe with a deep sense of calm.

In an effort to promote tourism in the state, the bridge was constructed and is quickly gaining popularity, with the potential to attract large crowds soon. The construction amounted to a whopping cost of INR 99.63 lakh and the bridge stretches over 22 metres in length.