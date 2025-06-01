5 places around the world where you can sleep inside historical sites

For history lovers and immersive travellers, there's a rising trend that offers more than a tour—it offers a bed. Around the world, centuries-old structures have been thoughtfully restored and repurposed into places where guests can stay overnight, experiencing a slice of history from dusk till dawn.
From medieval fortresses to ancient desert caravansaries, these historical accommodations promise far more than just architectural grandeur. Whether it’s the echo of bygone empires or the preserved charm of royal courts, these sites give visitors the rare chance to live history—without sacrificing comfort.
1. Rajasthan, India
In the heart of India’s northwest deserts, you'll find ancient forts and havelis (mansions) that have been beautifully transformed into cosy accommodations. Many of these grand properties, dating back to the Rajput era, boast stunning frescoed walls, inviting courtyards, and impressive balconies that once served the nobility.
2. Carcassonne, France
Step into the enchanting fortified city of Carcassonne, renowned for its medieval walls and watchtowers. Here, you can stay in charmingly converted buildings that still echo their 12th-century origins. The cobblestone streets, gothic spires, and candle-lit courtyards whisk guests away to a time long past.
3. Cappadocia, Turkey
In this captivating region, ancient cave dwellings carved into volcanic rock have been transformed into heritage stays that offer a blend of rustic charm and breathtaking views. Once serving as homes and monasteries for early Christians, these unique sites now combine spiritual tranquility with modern comforts.
4. Fez, Morocco
Fez is home to historic riads—traditional Moroccan homes featuring serene interior gardens—that often date back to the 17th century. Now operating as peaceful guesthouses, these spaces highlight intricate tile work, exquisite cedarwood carvings, and stunning rooftop views of the ancient medina.
5. Sintra, Portugal
Tucked away in the lush hills near Lisbon, Sintra boasts castles and estates that have been lovingly adapted for overnight stays. Guests can enjoy the luxury of sleeping in former royal chambers, complete with access to beautiful gardens, towering structures, and frescoed halls that were once the domain of monarchs.