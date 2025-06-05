World Environment Day: 7 hotels championing sustainability in modern hospitality

As World Environment Day reminds us of our planet’s fragility, the hospitality industry is stepping up to redefine luxury through a sustainable lens. Travellers increasingly seek eco-conscious experiences and a growing number of hotels are demonstrating that opulence and environmental responsibility can beautifully coexist. Here are seven establishments leading the charge in sustainable luxury.
Taj Mahal, New Delhi, sets a formidable standard with its LEED Platinum and EarthCheck Platinum certifications. This hotel has dramatically improved water recycling efficiency to 80 percent with percent of treated water reused. Its in-house bottling plant eliminates thousands of plastic bottles and a 400 KLD Sewage Treatment Plant uses eco-friendly processes. Beyond its walls Taj Mahal partners with NGOs to provide clean drinking water in underserved communities.
Taj Palace, New Delhi, showcases technological prowess in sustainability. Its advanced water treatment and bottling plant employs a three-step purification process. Smart aerators and sensor-based taps achieve 80-85% water savings. An upgraded Sewage Treatment Plant with MBR technology processes 450 KLD for various uses and an indigenous condensate heat recovery system repurposes steam for hot water generation.
Aahana Resort in Jim Corbett National Park has transformed barren land into a thriving manmade forest with over 4,500 trees. This resort operates on a holistic triple bottom line, recognised by the Uttarakhand Government for its Root Zone Sewage Treatment Plant. It boasts a biogas plant expanding solar infrastructure and plastic-free restaurants. Aahana also supports its local community through land donations for water infrastructure and cleanliness campaigns.
Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa an EarthCheck Platinum certified property processes 3,500 KL of water monthly through advanced STP and ETP facilities for gardens and cooling systems. Water-saving fixtures like dual-flush toilets and sensor-based mixers are standard. Its in-house bottling plant further reduces plastic waste.
Jaypee Hotels & Resorts has embedded sustainability across its operations with effective waste disposal systems robust Food Safety Management and eco-friendly laundry. Their infrastructure includes Sewage and Effluent Treatment Plants solid waste management and rainwater harvesting alongside energy efficiency measures.
Taj Damdama Lake Resort & Spa Gurugram pioneers water conservation with a sophisticated STP recycling program for cooling towers irrigation and cleaning. It is installing an in-house bottling plant and uses modern sensor-operated hand wash stations.
Finally, Seré Resort in Goa offers nature-immersive experiences in its private pool villas. Guests can enjoy organic breakfasts and locally sourced ingredients embracing a blend of luxury and environmental stewardship.