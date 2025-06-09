Around the globe in style: Explore the top cities for shopping

That rush of getting something new makes you feel super good, right? That’s the dopamine talking. The world is your mall — so get ready to indulge into every shopping craving. Whether you’re a proud shopaholic or a collector of souvenirs from around the globe, these destinations are made for you.

Top five shopping destinations around the world

Tokyo

Tokyo has earned a stellar reputation for housing some of the world’s finest collections. According to a French luxury travel magazine, the city boasts not only the largest mall in the world but also an impressive array of high-end designer stores — making it a true shopping haven. Ginza in Tokyo is home to the world’s top designer fashion brands — including a stunning seven-floor Louis Vuitton store designed to mimic rippling water. For budget-conscious shoppers, areas like Harajuku’s Takeshita Street and Shimokitazawa offer trendy clothing at affordable prices, making them popular hubs for youth fashion and streetwear enthusiasts.