Maharashtra to revive Tamhini Wildlife Sanctuary

Critical infrastructure gaps

Set amid the lush Western Ghats, approximately 70 km from Pune, Tamhini is famed for its monsoon-drenched landscapes, scenic waterfalls, Andharban forest treks and the unique Plus Valley topography. Despite its natural charm, the sanctuary has long suffered from unmanaged tourism, marked by insufficient signage, benches, lighting and facilities, that threatened both safety and biodiversity.

A recent field survey by CYDA and Microsoft revealed critical infrastructure gaps. In response, the restoration plan includes installation of directional signboards, benches, protective entrance gates and solar-powered lighting along trekking routes. Construction of drinking-water points and sanitation blocks and waste-management systems, including dustbins and bottle crushers. Ecosystem measures such as bunds and gabion structures will be used to conserve water and support habitat resilience.