Maharashtra to revive Tamhini Wildlife Sanctuary

In a pioneering conservation effort, the Maharashtra Forest Department has joined forces with Microsoft and Pune’s Centre for Youth Development and Activities (CYDA) to begin a one-year ecological restoration programme at the Tamhini Wildlife Sanctuary. Funded by Microsoft and executed by CYDA in coordination with forest authorities, the project will officially start in July, aiming to revitalise the sanctuary’s delicate ecosystem while enhancing visitor amenities.
Critical infrastructure gaps
Set amid the lush Western Ghats, approximately 70 km from Pune, Tamhini is famed for its monsoon-drenched landscapes, scenic waterfalls, Andharban forest treks and the unique Plus Valley topography. Despite its natural charm, the sanctuary has long suffered from unmanaged tourism, marked by insufficient signage, benches, lighting and facilities, that threatened both safety and biodiversity.
A recent field survey by CYDA and Microsoft revealed critical infrastructure gaps. In response, the restoration plan includes installation of directional signboards, benches, protective entrance gates and solar-powered lighting along trekking routes. Construction of drinking-water points and sanitation blocks and waste-management systems, including dustbins and bottle crushers. Ecosystem measures such as bunds and gabion structures will be used to conserve water and support habitat resilience.
Supporting both ecology and eco-tourism, the project aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals — particularly SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 15 (Life on Land) — and promotes local community involvement through training for eco-guides, conservation ambassadors and homestay hosts.
For travellers, Tamhini offers an immersive monsoon-season escape, rich in hiking, birdwatching, waterfalls and biodiversity glimpses — from Indian giant squirrels to Malabar whistling thrushes. Once upgraded, the sanctuary promises to deliver a safer, smarter and more engaging nature experience.