Mona Lisa gets dedicated gallery: Louvre unveils major renovation and new pricing

Paris’ iconic Louvre Museum is set to undergo an ambitious €800 million renovation, with completion aimed for 2031. As part of this significant overhaul, visitors hoping to see Leonardo da Vinci’s famed Mona Lisa will soon need to purchase an additional ticket, separate from the general admission.

Louvre Director Laurence des Cars confirmed that the museum’s star attraction will relocate to her own specially designed 3,000 m–gallery under the Cour Carrée courtyard. The Mona Lisa trail is intended to provide a more enjoyable visitor experience and permit greater appreciation and understanding of the masterpiece, an endeavour presently made difficult by huge crowds.

The restorations, which Mr des Cars has called “of great quality”, are accompanied by a new pricing system. Although the final cost of the Mona Lisa ticket remains to be disclosed, the regular Louvre ticket, which is presently €22, will rise for non–EU visitors starting from January 2026.This additional revenue, estimated at €20 million, will contribute to financing the museum’s extensive works.