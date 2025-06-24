Top 5 countries that are best for destination weddings

When it comes to top destination wedding spots, couples today are prioritising ease, elegance, and experience. Whether you’re planning a big fat Indian wedding or a quiet affair by the sea, choosing the right destination wedding country can make all the difference. From visa policies to local vendor access, every detail matters—and so do the costs. That’s why finding the best destination wedding location is often a balance of logistics, ambience, and budget.
For Indian couples dreaming of a scenic wedding without breaking the bank, these destination wedding countries tick all the right boxes. They're not only stunning and affordable, but also offer budget destination wedding ideas, easy travel routes, and enough desi familiarity to host a seamless ceremony. If you're currently Googling “best countries for Indian destination weddings” or “easy wedding countries for Indians,” start here.
Thailand tops the list for Indian destination weddings for good reason. It’s visa-friendly, cost-effective, and offers a variety of venues—from luxury beach resorts in Phuket to scenic hill retreats in Chiang Mai. Most high-end hotels offer Indian catering, décor options, and even purohits. With affordable flights and experienced wedding planners fluent in English and Hindi, it’s truly plug-and-play.
Italy might sound like a luxury splurge, but certain regions—like Puglia and Tuscany—offer wedding packages that are surprisingly affordable, especially off-season. Civil ceremonies here are legally recognised and relatively easy to organise. Italian venues are also open to symbolic Indian rituals, and scenic countryside villas make for a dreamy, slow wedding vibe.
Close to home, beautiful, and budget-friendly—Sri Lanka is ideal for couples who want a tropical wedding without the Goa crowds. Wedding vendors are familiar with Indian traditions, and visa-on-arrival makes logistics easier for guests. Think oceanfront mandaps, coconut groves, and elephant baraats.
For couples with a guest list split across continents, Mexico—especially Cancun or Tulum—is a strategic pick. The country allows easy legal ceremonies for foreigners, and resorts offer all-inclusive wedding packages that take care of décor, food, and music. Bonus: Mexican beaches are breathtaking.
Dubai is the ultimate big fat Indian wedding hotspot abroad. Short flights, five-star venues, and familiarity with Indian customs make it super convenient. While the UAE doesn't allow religious weddings for all faiths, most couples opt for symbolic or pre-registered ceremonies followed by grand receptions.
