Top 5 countries that are best for destination weddings

When it comes to top destination wedding spots, couples today are prioritising ease, elegance, and experience. Whether you’re planning a big fat Indian wedding or a quiet affair by the sea, choosing the right destination wedding country can make all the difference. From visa policies to local vendor access, every detail matters—and so do the costs. That’s why finding the best destination wedding location is often a balance of logistics, ambience, and budget.

The best countries for your dreamy destination wedding

For Indian couples dreaming of a scenic wedding without breaking the bank, these destination wedding countries tick all the right boxes. They're not only stunning and affordable, but also offer budget destination wedding ideas, easy travel routes, and enough desi familiarity to host a seamless ceremony. If you're currently Googling “best countries for Indian destination weddings” or “easy wedding countries for Indians,” start here.