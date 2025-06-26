Perched above Mysuru’s skyline, this restaurant serves up local flavours with a view to remember

We turned our gaze towards the small bites that arrived like edible postcards around the party: the Mysore Bonda Soup, serving golden dal fritters nestled in a spiced lentil broth, was comfort cuisine at its finest. Equally delightful was the Bruschetta Karnataka Trio, where basil-tomato met spicy, peppered mushrooms.

Designed to evoke homegrown nostalgia while appealing to global palates, the accompanying bar and coffee menu pays homage to the spirit of Mysuru and the nearby Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary. We began our evening in the only way that made sense — by raising a glass to new beginnings. Our first concoction of choice? The tangy, spicy Devaraja Market Punch mocktail pays tribute to the bustle of Mysuru’s iconic market. As the night progressed, we transitioned to tasting cocktails — The Spoonbill, a delicate yet lively mix of white rum, nannari syrup and lime juice topped with soda.