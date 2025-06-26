Perched above Mysuru’s skyline, this restaurant serves up local flavours with a view to remember

After a memorable stay during the inaugural week of Ibis Styles Mysuru last year — the first Ibis Styles property in Kar nataka, brought to life by Accor in partnership with Brigade Hotel Ventures — we found ourselves returning, this time not for the rooms, but for a new reason. The hotel, inspired by the vivid birdlife of the nearby Ranganathittu Sanctuary, recently opened doors to KA 16, its newest culinary spot perched atop the two-tier rooftop of the property, just below the pool.
Seating up to 40 guests, this indoor and open-air restaurant and bar commands sweeping views of the Mysuru skyline. KA 16’s strength lies in its menu — a curated celebration of Karnataka’s culinary heritage. It offers everything from popular street snacks to iconic meal combinations and seafood dishes.
We turned our gaze towards the small bites that arrived like edible postcards around the party: the Mysore Bonda Soup, serving golden dal fritters nestled in a spiced lentil broth, was comfort cuisine at its finest. Equally delightful was the Bruschetta Karnataka Trio, where basil-tomato met spicy, peppered mushrooms.
Designed to evoke homegrown nostalgia while appealing to global palates, the accompanying bar and coffee menu pays homage to the spirit of Mysuru and the nearby Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary. We began our evening in the only way that made sense — by raising a glass to new beginnings. Our first concoction of choice? The tangy, spicy Devaraja Market Punch mocktail pays tribute to the bustle of Mysuru’s iconic market. As the night progressed, we transitioned to tasting cocktails — The Spoonbill, a delicate yet lively mix of white rum, nannari syrup and lime juice topped with soda.
The non-vegetarian dishes were where the kitchen truly shone. The Gatti Masala Koli Sukka — a South Karnataka-style chicken dish — was a knockout. Cooked in a robust green masala with traditional spices, the meat was tender and flavourful. But if we were to name a star, it would be the Tuppa Meen Masala Anna. This dish, with its unassuming plate of ghee rice and fish curry rich with spiced onions and tomatoes, was the kind of meal that makes you feel at home. It was simple. It was soulful. We ended on a sweet note, though the dessert played it straight — a classic Hot Chocolate Brownie, perfect after a spiceladen dinner.
Meal for two: ₹1,000 onwards. At Bannimantap, Mysuru.