Scottish Island paradise Shuna hits market after 80 years

Shuna Island, a stunning 1,100–acre private haven off Scotland's west coast, comes on the market for the first time in 80 years with an asking price of £5.5 million. The property, marketed by Knight Frank and Sotheby’s International Realty, presents an unusually rare chance to acquire part of Scottish history.

Scottish Island Haven Shuna goes for sale

Tom Stewart-Moore, a partner with Knight Frank‘s Edinburgh office, points to Shuna's sheer size among the Scottish islands that appear on the market each year. This definitely stands head and shoulders above the rest," he said in an interview with CNN, pointing to its size. In contrast to some of Scotland's other remote islands, Shuna has outstanding accessibility, being only a 30-minute helicopter flight from Glasgow Airport. "It is highly accessible, that is actually quite critical," Tom said.

The island now comprises eight residential properties, seven of which are well–known holiday lets. It also has the intriguing remains of a castle, constructed in the early 20th century by New Zealand explorer George Buckley. These remains, strategically located to provide "breathtaking views," offer a special redevelopment challenge for the new owners, pending planning permission.

Shuna's varied landscape features native woodland, rugged grazing and parkland, as well as both dramatic rocky coastlines and sandy beaches. Its range of hills offers "amazing views looking in all directions."

The Gullys, who have had possession of Shuna since 1945 when Viscountess Selby notoriously purchased it unseen, are now prepared to hand on its management. Jim Gully, the grandson, remembers a childhood spent exploring the island.

Stewart-Moore expects two principal categories of purchasers: those wishing to have a private "trophy asset" and those wishing to maximise its potential for holiday lets, sporting breaks or ecotourism. With high international interest already noted, Shuna Island presents a broad spectrum of opportunities for its next guardian.