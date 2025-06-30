5 countries that pay you to settle in scenic spots

Italy has always been a great attraction as a tourist destination. But the picturesque villages can’t just do away with tourists and need locals as well. Since the population is decreasing, the government thought why not bring people around the world who find the country astounding to come and settle there!

Regions like Molise, Calabria, and Sardinia are seriously low on population count and the government will pay people up to 28,000 euros over three years for the renovation of the homes that they will provide for as little as 1 euro. According to a news report, Candella provides around 800 euros for singles and 2,000 Euros for families, Molise will pay up to 27,000 Euros and Tuscany is offering up to 32,000 Euros for moving in.

