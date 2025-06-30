5 countries that pay you to settle in scenic spots

Ever dreamt of leaving it all behind and starting fresh on the cobbled streets of Italy or in the lush green landscapes of Ireland? Well, guess what — you don’t need to be rich to make that dream a reality!
In fact, some countries will actually pay you to move there. Sounds unbelievable? Just wait till you hear how much — it might surprise you even more!
Italy has always been a great attraction as a tourist destination. But the picturesque villages can’t just do away with tourists and need locals as well. Since the population is decreasing, the government thought why not bring people around the world who find the country astounding to come and settle there!
Regions like Molise, Calabria, and Sardinia are seriously low on population count and the government will pay people up to 28,000 euros over three years for the renovation of the homes that they will provide for as little as 1 euro. According to a news report, Candella provides around 800 euros for singles and 2,000 Euros for families, Molise will pay up to 27,000 Euros and Tuscany is offering up to 32,000 Euros for moving in.
Shocked to see the name of the list? Well, this heaven on earth is truly welcoming citizens around the world to come and settle there. Albinena, located in the south of Switzerland in the Swiss Alps, is offering a huge amount for settling down there. A family of four could receive up to 60,000 Swiss francs — that’s 25,000 per adult and 10,000 per child. This quiet village, with its breathtaking Alpine views, isn’t just peaceful — it’s a serious upgrade in quality of life! Who knew paradise came with a bonus?
Imagine lush greenery, serene waterfalls cascading into the sea and marvellous gigantic castles — now all of it on your doorstep. Move to the beautiful highlands of Ireland as the government there is offering a quite generous offer. The country announced their Our Living Islands program which will help boost the population across 30 islands. So, if you are willing to buy and fix up an empty home then they will provide up to 84,000 euros in cash just to get you to move in. Isn’t this great news for digital nomads and online workers?
Planning a trip to some luxurious beaches and vivid landscapes? Wait, better move into one. Ponga, in Spain is offering 3,000 euros as a welcoming gift to the couples who are willing to settle there on a permanent basis. They are in great need for skilled workers and a boost in the population count and thus, this offer by the government is a strategic move towards making the place more lively and skillful. Well, whatever the reason might be, isn’t this a great deal for all the hodophile?
Antikythera is a small but beautiful island with breathtaking and luxurious views in Greece that offers families with three or more children a monthly stipend of 500 euros to relocate there. Well, that’s not it, there’s free accommodation, and free food for the people as well. This island paradise isn’t just a getaway spot but can be your home as it desperately seeks skilled workers and families.
So, which of these stunning landscapes and mesmerizing views are you planning to call your home?