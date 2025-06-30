How old is the plane you’re flying on? Find out instantly

An aircraft’s age is measured from the year it was manufactured—not how many hours it has flown. Industry insiders typically group them into three broad categories. Planes under ten years are considered new, those between ten and twenty are standard, and anything beyond twenty is viewed as old. Some aviation professionals suggest steering clear of aircraft over thirty years old, especially for long-haul flights, although this isn’t a hard rule. Many older jets are still in active, safe service, thanks to strict maintenance routines and upgrades.

To check your aircraft’s age, simply locate your flight number—it’s the alphanumeric code on your ticket or confirmation, something like AI301 or 6E221. Plug this into a flight tracker like FlightRadar24, FlightAware, or Planespotters.net. These platforms will tell you which specific aircraft is flying your route, including its registration number, which typically starts with ‘VT-’ for Indian planes.

Once you have that, head to Airfleets.net or Planespotters.net and enter the registration. You’ll get a detailed history, including when it was built, how many airlines have flown it, and whether it has been refurbished. And aircraft age isn’t something to panic over. But if you prefer sleeker cabins, better lighting, and up-to-date inflight systems, knowing what you’re stepping into can make the journey a little smoother—even if it’s just psychological. After all, information is power—even at 35,000 feet.