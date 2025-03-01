Punjab reveals a grand plan to revive tourism

Punjab is undergoing a remarkable transformation in tourism and cultural preservation under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. With a renewed focus on heritage restoration and modern tourism initiatives, the state aims to reclaim its status as a premier travel destination.
What did Punjab tourism announce?
Tourism minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond announced that approximately INR 73 crore was allocated in 2024 for the restoration and modernisation of historical and cultural monuments. This investment has significantly revitalised key heritage sites and launched projects designed to boost tourism across the region. As 2025 unfolds, Punjab’s renowned fairs and festivals are set to be celebrated on an unprecedented scale, drawing visitors from around the world. The year commenced with colourful events, including the Basant Mela in Ferozepur and the celebrated Rural Olympics in Kila Raipur.
Minister Tarunpreet emphasised that the government’s commitment to preserving Punjab’s rich history and traditions has led to notable improvements at prominent landmarks. Renovations at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Museum in Khatkar Kalan, the Saragarhi Museum in Ferozepur and Sarai Lashkari Khan in Khanna have enhanced the visitor experience. Furthermore, the Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Panorama was inaugurated with grandeur, while the permanent light and sound show at Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Summer Palace in Amritsar has become a key attraction during the Rangla Punjab Festival.
Preserving Sikh heritage remains a priority, with restoration efforts underway at Jahaz Haveli, the historic residence of diwan Todar Mal (a wealthy merchant and a prominent figure in 17th-century Punjab) in Fatehgarh Sahib. “Diwan Todar Mal’s contribution to Sikh history is invaluable and safeguarding his legacy is our shared responsibility,” Tarunpreet stated. Punjab’s dedication to cultural and rural tourism has garnered national recognition. Nawanpind Sardaran in Gurdaspur was named India’s Best Tourism Village in 2023, while Hansali Farmstay in Fatehgarh Sahib received top honours in the Agri-Tourism category in 2024. With strategic investments and a focus on cultural celebrations, heritage preservation and innovative tourism strategies, Punjab is poised to re-establish itself as a land of legends and enduring traditions.