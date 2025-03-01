Punjab reveals a grand plan to revive tourism

Preserving Sikh heritage remains a priority, with restoration efforts underway at Jahaz Haveli, the historic residence of diwan Todar Mal (a wealthy merchant and a prominent figure in 17th-century Punjab) in Fatehgarh Sahib. “Diwan Todar Mal’s contribution to Sikh history is invaluable and safeguarding his legacy is our shared responsibility,” Tarunpreet stated. Punjab’s dedication to cultural and rural tourism has garnered national recognition. Nawanpind Sardaran in Gurdaspur was named India’s Best Tourism Village in 2023, while Hansali Farmstay in Fatehgarh Sahib received top honours in the Agri-Tourism category in 2024. With strategic investments and a focus on cultural celebrations, heritage preservation and innovative tourism strategies, Punjab is poised to re-establish itself as a land of legends and enduring traditions.