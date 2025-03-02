Is Karnataka the new Goa?

Karnataka is stepping into the limelight as India’s next major coastal destination, with ambitious plans and policies that have ignited comparisons to Goa. While we decode why Karnataka can be considered the new Goa, there is no denying that both these states are making significant strides in tourism development, particularly along its coastline. With Goa moving away from the coastline and Karnataka moving towards it.

For decades, Goa has been synonymous with beach tourism. Its golden sands, thriving nightlife and Portuguese heritage have drawn visitors from across the globe. However, the heavy reliance on its beaches has led to saturation, seasonal fluctuations and mounting environmental concerns. Travellers today seek experiences beyond the conventional sun-and-sand holiday, leading Goa to diversify its offerings. The state has rolled out initiatives like Beyond Beaches, aimed at drawing attention to its hinterlands, heritage and adventure tourism. Yet, as Goa evolves, Karnataka is emerging as a strong contender in the coastal tourism space, capturing attention with its pristine beaches, untouched landscapes and dynamic government-backed initiatives.