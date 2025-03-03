Singapore's Changi Airport unveils a new Fit & Fun Zone at T2

Travellers passing through Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 now have another vibrant new space to explore. The recently launched Fit&Fun Zone spanning over 400 square metres is a dynamic space designed around the emotions of travel — anticipation, restlessness, fatigue and excitement. It encourages passengers to engage in activities that stimulate both body and mind, ensuring they board their flights feeling refreshed rather than weary.
Divided into five zones, each named after a colour — the Green Zone offers a serene retreat with swinging pendulum chairs set against Dreamscape’s digital sky, providing a welcome pause from the bustling terminal. For those looking to release energy, the Orange Zone features Spar Pods — soft punching bags nestled among petal-like wall structures.
In the Pink Zone, visitors can test their strength by pulling weighted levers ranging from two to eight kilograms, with glowing light spheres responding dynamically to each movement.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Zone invites travellers to bounce on interactive trampolines that trigger music with every jump, turning a simple activity into a lively, rhythmic experience.
The final challenge awaits in the Blue Zone, where a rope maze encourages agility and playful exploration. Open to all passengers 24/7, the Fit&Fun Zone offers an engaging alternative to passive waiting.
Located near Dreamscape and accessible via escalators to Level 3, it ensures that whether travellers seek calm or a burst of activity, Changi Airport delivers in delightful ways.