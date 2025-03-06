This luxurious property in Jammu promises a blend of adventure and local experiences amidst mountains

Next, we made our way to Adventure Hill, situated near the hotel's reception and accessible to non-hotel guests as well. We loved how the concept of this designated area had been curated — for starters, taking a ride on the 'Magic Carpet' a conveyor belt reminiscent of Aladdin's flying carpet, which whisked us to the summit, 162 metres high. Little did we know, the descent offered even more thrilling possibilities. But for today, we opted for the Tubing Sledge, a dry tube ride down a 580-metre slide with nine wires and ten poles, delivering an exhilarating rush with every twist and turn that convinced us we could conquer anything. Only to be proven wrong the very next morning.

After a hearty breakfast buffet, we grabbed the gear cycles and rode down to the valley from this prop-erty and onto the roads of Jammu, only to realise that our destination was at an elevation, cause hills and no amount of gear could help us paddle any swifter or save us from feeling like we were going to black out any moment. But we were proud to have covered a little over two kilometres before they had to bring in an ATV bike, which proved to be a piece of cake and a serene drive through the village dotted with terrace farms. After the activity, we also paid a quick visit to the 600-year-old Naag Mandir that sits on top of a hill in Mantalai and is said to be the place where lord Shiva married goddess Parvati.