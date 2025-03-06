This luxurious property in Jammu promises a blend of adventure and local experiences amidst mountains

Imagine this: A lone traveller seated in the gently swaying gondola ascending a mountain and the thick mist surround-ing it draws a curtain on the world outside. The air is crisp and the sound of the gondola's cable humming against the met-al clasps adds a subtle tension to the stillness. On all sides, towering dark pines pierce through the fog, their jagged silhouettes barely visible, seeming to stretch endlessly into the sky, as their tops disappear into clouds.
For context, this is precisely how our trip to Jammu's sweet little hill station, Patnitop, commenced. The atmosphere felt otherworldly, both haunting and breathtaking — as if we had crossed into a forgotten realm, where nature's raw beauty merg-es with an eerie, mystical calm. But as the ropeway dove deeper into this mist-shrouded wilderness crossing one last pole, our cable car was emptied out in a countryside dream. Lush rolling hills spotted with a flock of sheep, a band of horses grazing about on their morning stroll and path-ways lined with blue hydrangeas and amber-hued willow leaf sunflowers. While Kashmir's beauty is widely known and spoken of, the scenic beauty of this region of the union territory is no less in comparison.
Fortunately, this was not a one-time experience. The ride was part of the luxurious Skyview by Empyrean, the hotel where we were staying at. In that moment, we knew we had made the right choice. Arriving at the Sky Terrace, the Patnitop sec-tion of the property, we were greeted by a few friendly sheep before embarking on a short trek through the hills and playfully ran our hands over the dew-drenched leaves of the coniferous trees — picture perfect indeed. With the skies now clear, we had a sweeping view of the stunning Sanget Valley below. The unpredictable weather had granted us a glimpse of our weekend sojourn perched on the foothills of the Himalayas, spread over 22 acres. Though the property was expansive, we still managed to spot our cosy wooden cabin — Skyview's newest offering: the Gondola View Luxury Rooms.
This charming cabin was easily one of the most beautiful we had ever stayed at. Beyond the luxury amenities, it was the subtle touches of local Dogri culture that enchanted us the noir et blanc portraits of nearby land-marks, Kashida-embroidered bedding, an opulent chandelier and an intricate carpet. However, the piece de résistance was the balcony view, offering vistas of the Shivalik range.
While the idea of curling up in this chic cabin with a steam-ing cup of kahwa and a good book was tempting, the resort's array of attractions beckoned. A quick buggy ride around the property revealed the adventure activi-ties on offer, instantly sparking our excitement.
But first, we had to eat. We headed to Banana Leaf, the hotel's multi-cuisine restaurant, which offered both Indian dishes and select global fare. We tucked into a comforting meal of local rajma chawal, a delicious prelude to a light post-lunch activity — archery. Though archery is fairly common, there was something about the chilly mountain air and the scenery that made it feel special, despite being out of practice, hitting the highest mark multiple times added to the experience.
Next, we made our way to Adventure Hill, situated near the hotel's reception and accessible to non-hotel guests as well. We loved how the concept of this designated area had been curated — for starters, taking a ride on the 'Magic Carpet' a conveyor belt reminiscent of Aladdin's flying carpet, which whisked us to the summit, 162 metres high. Little did we know, the descent offered even more thrilling possibilities. But for today, we opted for the Tubing Sledge, a dry tube ride down a 580-metre slide with nine wires and ten poles, delivering an exhilarating rush with every twist and turn that convinced us we could conquer anything. Only to be proven wrong the very next morning.
After a hearty breakfast buffet, we grabbed the gear cycles and rode down to the valley from this prop-erty and onto the roads of Jammu, only to realise that our destination was at an elevation, cause hills and no amount of gear could help us paddle any swifter or save us from feeling like we were going to black out any moment. But we were proud to have covered a little over two kilometres before they had to bring in an ATV bike, which proved to be a piece of cake and a serene drive through the village dotted with terrace farms. After the activity, we also paid a quick visit to the 600-year-old Naag Mandir that sits on top of a hill in Mantalai and is said to be the place where lord Shiva married goddess Parvati.
Reinvigorated after resting the whole noon, we decided to tackle India's longest zipline. But this wasn't your typical zipline; with nine wires and ten poles, it required us to change our safety gear as we zipped from one platform to another in a zig-zag pattern. Passing the training test quickly, we soared through the air, battling a mix of fear and joy and the sense of accomplishment at the end was unmatched. Exhausted beyond our imagination, we called it a day.
As if on cue, the heavens opened the following day, pouring rain that forced us to spend the day indoors. We retreated to our cabin's balcony, soaking in the views while indulging in delectable dishes at Banana Leaf. By evening, boredom set in, so we ventured to the Club House for a game of pool, followed by a visit to Hands of Gold, a boutique offer-ing an exotic range of products in nosh, merak and maizah, curated with love, from Kashmir, all of which are handmade, organic and make the perfect souvenirs to take back home. Since a shopping spree at a local market wasn't a viable option, we picked up one of almost everything available at this boutique.
Later that night, we learned we had missed out on a planned trek-king expedition due to the rain. We would have explored the nearby woods, camping at the foothills of the Himalayas amidst nature's tranquillity. For those wanting to experience more of Jammu, nearby attractions abound. Madhatop, just five kilometres from Patnitop, is a nature lover's paradise with fresh springs and dense, untouched woods. Sanasar, a serene picnic spot nestled by two mountain lakes, lies only an hour away, perfect for pony rides and meadow walks. And of course, the renowned Vaishno Devi Temple is en route to the Jammu airport, offering a spiritual conclu-sion to any trip.
Our stay at Skyview by Empyrean was more than just a holiday; it was a deeply immersive experience into the heart of Jammu's lesser-known beauty — an enchanting blend of luxury, adventure and the mystical charm of the mountains that one can never get enough of.
₹8,999 onwards. At Sanget, Chenani, Jammu.