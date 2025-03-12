Holi 2025 long weekend plans: From Vrindavan to Singapore - top spots for Indian travellers

Simultaneously, tranquil getaways like Puducherry, Lonavala, and Ooty are appealing to those seeking relaxation. This trend reflects a growing preference for a combination of vibrant cultural experiences and peaceful retreats.

For numerous travelers, the extended weekend presents a chance for a brief international getaway. Destinations that are close by and have straightforward visa requirements are experiencing increased popularity, with Dubai leading the pack, followed by Singapore and Bangkok. Coastal locations such as Phuket and Abu Dhabi are appealing to those seeking a combination of leisure and excitement.

Mecca, Kuala Lumpur, London, Tokyo, and Paris round out the top ten, highlighting a variety of experiences that include urban adventures, luxury indulgence, and spiritual journeys.



