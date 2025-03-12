Holi 2025 long weekend plans: From Vrindavan to Singapore - top spots for Indian travellers

With Holi falling on a Friday this year, Indian travelers are seizing the opportunity of the extended weekend to organize both local cultural trips and brief international vacations. A new report conducted by a popular travel platform indicates a noticeable increase in interest for destinations ranging from traditional Holi centers like Vrindavan and Mathura to popular global locations such as Dubai, Singapore and other locales which take only a few hours to reach.
A number of travelers are opting to experience Holi celebrations in culturally significant locations. Udaipur, Mumbai, and Rishikesh rank as the top three most-searched domestic destinations, with festival-rich cities such as Vrindavan, Mathura, Pushkar, Jaipur, Shantiniketan, and Hampi also seeing a notable surge in interest. From temple ceremonies in Mathura to royal parades in Rajasthan, travelers are engaging with local traditions.
Simultaneously, tranquil getaways like Puducherry, Lonavala, and Ooty are appealing to those seeking relaxation. This trend reflects a growing preference for a combination of vibrant cultural experiences and peaceful retreats.
Between March 13 and 16, 2025, the top ten most searched domestic destinations included Udaipur, Mumbai, Rishikesh, Jaipur, New Delhi, Varanasi, Vrindavan, Puducherry Puri and Lonavala.
For numerous travelers, the extended weekend presents a chance for a brief international getaway. Destinations that are close by and have straightforward visa requirements are experiencing increased popularity, with Dubai leading the pack, followed by Singapore and Bangkok. Coastal locations such as Phuket and Abu Dhabi are appealing to those seeking a combination of leisure and excitement.
Mecca, Kuala Lumpur, London, Tokyo, and Paris round out the top ten, highlighting a variety of experiences that include urban adventures, luxury indulgence, and spiritual journeys.
Between March 13 and 16, 2025, the most searched international destinations included Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok, Mecca, Phuket, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, London, Tokyo, and Paris.