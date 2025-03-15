This hotel provides the perfect escape with its relaxing ambience, warm hospitality, and modern comforts

After a demanding week of managing deadlines, we eagerly anticipated a relaxing weekend stay — one that would ease the fatigue of the days gone by. Hyderabad presents a striking contrast between its historic old quarters and its rapidly evolving tech hub. Nestled at this intersection is ibis Hitec, an ideal base to experience both sides of the city.

As we stepped out of the taxi, we were welcomed in quintessential Indian fashion—with a traditional thaali. A refreshing mocktail was offered as we completed our checkin, a small yet thoughtful gesture that set the tone for our stay. The lobby exuded warmth and hospitality, with the friendly staff ensuring a seamless check-in process.

Upon entering our room, the first thing we did was admire the view. Our window overlooked the shimmering glass towers of Hitec City, a testament to Hyderabad’s modern face. The city lights twinkled like stars, creating a mesmerising panorama. On the table, a selection of snacks awaited us — olives, murukku, and brownies — alongside a fresh fruit platter, adding a homely yet indulgent touch.

The interiors of the hotel carried the signature ibis aesthetic, with vibrant red accents running through the spaces. Artistic representations of Hyderabad’s rich heritage adorned the walls, seamlessly blending the past with the present. The room itself was comfortable, striking a balance between modern minimalism and semi-luxurious convenience. A small yet intriguing detail caught our attention — the presence of Spotify codes throughout the hotel. Each code unlocked a specially curated playlist designed to complement the ambience. The bathroom had a shower playlist, while the room featured a lively Brazilian pop mix. We played it as we got ready for dinner, letting the upbeat energy set the mood for the evening.

For dinner, we went to their inhouse restaurant, Spice It, where we opted for our personal favourites from the menu — Thukpa and Khao Suey. The Thukpa was soul-warming, reminiscent of homemade comfort, while the Khao Suey was rich and fragrant, its turmeric and coconut flavours lingering on the palate. The generous portion of vegetables and toppings enhanced the dish, with chewy noodles submerged beneath, making every bite delightful. The attentive service further elevated our dining experience, ensuring each dish was served at the perfect temperature.

To round off our meal, we indulged in banana pancakes with perfectly crisp edges. Drenched in maple syrup, they struck a fine balance — not overly sweet, just enough to satisfy our dessert cravings. Choosing to dine in the al fresco seating area, we enjoyed a live screening of the England vs. Australia match, which added to the lively atmosphere. The cool evening breeze and the gentle hum of conversation around us created a relaxing and immersive dining experience.

After enjoying the match, we returned to our room and played the hotel’s sleep playlist. As we sank into the plush bed and browsed through the TV channels, sleep quickly took over. The mattress was exceptionally comfortable, ensuring a restful night. Early in the morning, we woke up to breakfast in bed—a simple yet comforting tray of toasted bread with butter and jam, accompanied by two cups of coffee. The aroma of freshly brewed coffee filled the room, gently easing us into the day.

After freshening up, we took a stroll around the property, where we discovered their well-equipped meeting rooms and gym, making it an excellent choice for business travellers. We were also informed about their upcoming renovation plans for the al fresco section, aimed at enhancing the outdoor experience with improved seating and ambience. Additionally, the property is among the first ibis hotels to operate sustainably, with initiatives such as eliminating single-use plastics and utilising motion-sensor lighting. This commitment to sustainability added a thoughtful touch to our stay, making us appreciate the efforts towards a greener future.

For lunch, we enjoyed a specially curated meal featuring Manchow soup, Garden salad, Chilli chicken, Chilli gobi, Palak paneer, Kadhai vegetables, Tomato dal, curd rice, and the hotel’s special gongura chutney. Each dish was expertly prepared, with flavours reminiscent of home-cooked meals.

The meal was rounded off with fragrant biryanis and a warm, fluffy gulab jamun, ending our stay on a sweet note. As we packed our bags, we reflected on the delightful hospitality, the comforting meals, and the seamless blend of modernity and tradition that defined our experience at ibis Hitec. It was a weekend well spent, offering the perfect mix of relaxation and culinary indulgence.

Room reservations start at `5,500.

At Hitec City, Hyderabad.