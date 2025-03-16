As The White Lotus turns luxury hotels into star attractions, here’s all you need to know about the set-jetting trend

Experiencing a five-star hotel, a luxury retreat or even a heritage castle is always a special indulgence, but when these places double as the filming locations of a favourite series, they become even more desirable. ‘Set-jetting’ — travelling to destinations seen on screen — has grown into a phenomenon, offering travellers the chance to immerse themselves in the worlds that captivated them. It’s one thing to enjoy the comfort, elegance and exclusivity of a luxury stay, but stepping into a location that has played a starring role on television adds an extra layer of intrigue.
Currently, one show is tugging at this trend with unmatched fandom: the sensational HBO’s Emmy-winning series, The White Lotus. This dark comedy-drama has not only gripped audiences worldwide but also sparked a surge in bookings at its filming locations. More than just a satirical take on the ultra-wealthy, the series has transformed its filming locations into travel hotspots, with Four Seasons now offering curated trips to all three of their hotels where The White Lotus was filmed! While Season 1 transported viewers to the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii, nestled on the island’s southwest coast, Season 2 took the drama to Italy, where the cliffside San Domenico Palace, Taormina — a Four Seasons Hotel — overlooks the Mediterranean Sea.
The latest instalment, the third season of the series, set in Thailand, has added another stunning destination, with bookings surging the moment the first episode aired. The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui is a tropical haven featuring white-sand beaches, turquoise waters and jungle-covered hills. Private infinity pools, open-air spa pavilions and curated experiences such as Muay Thai boxing and island-hopping adventures furnish the stay beyond mere relaxation — an exotic island vacation.
But this ‘set-jetting’ phenomenon isn’t exclusive to the American black comedy drama. The appeal of staying in the same spaces as beloved on-screen characters has extended to period dramas, thrillers and even romantic sagas. Bridgerton fans, for instance, have been drawn to The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa in Bath, England — a location that effortlessly channels the elegance and grandeur of the Regency era. The beautiful Georgian architecture, opulent suites and world-class spa make it the perfect escape into a countryside dream.
Over in Germany, Maxton Hall, Amazon Prime Video’s hit series, has placed the neo-Gothic Marienburg Castle in the spotlight. This fairy-tale fortress, with its towering spires and rich history, now welcomes visitors eager to walk its grand halls and experience a touch of aristocratic splendour. The castle’s guided tours offer a glimpse into its architectural brilliance, while its lush green surroundings make it a perfect European retreat.
Closer to home, India has seen its own share of web series travel inspirations. The Night Manager, the JioHotstar adaptation of the acclaimed thriller, showcased the magnificent Wildflower Hall, An Oberoi Resort, in Shimla. Set amid dense cedar forests and overlooking snow-capped Himalayan peaks, this regal retreat embodies old-world charm with contemporary luxury.
Meanwhile, in Delhi’s Chhatarpur district, Kingdom By Iraluxe has emerged as a sought-after destination after featuring in Call Me Bae as Bella’s extravagant home. Just minutes away, the Lutyens-style Indian haveli built in 1999, Tikli Bottom, became a stunning backdrop for one of Made in Heaven’s episode, a series known for its wedding tales and deeply human storytelling.
Ultimately, these destinations aren’t just alluring because of their Hollywood or Bollywood connection. These hotels, resorts and heritage properties stand out for their impeccable service, architectural beauty, luxurious amenities and immersive cultural experiences, all set amidst breathtaking destinations. Are you inspired to take a ‘set-jetting’ trip?