Best places to visit during cultural fests

Travelling for festivals offers a unique way to experience a destination’s traditions, energy, and community spirit. Whether it’s vibrant colours, soulful music, or deep-rooted history, these celebrations bring places to life like nothing else.
Best time to visit: March
Known as the festival of colours, Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan is an unmissable experience. The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and the Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura host massive celebrations where locals and tourists alike throw vibrant colours, dance to traditional music, and revel in the joyous atmosphere.
Best time to visit: February-March
One of the world’s biggest festivals, the Rio Carnival is a dazzling explosion of samba, parades, extravagant costumes, and street parties. The city of Rio de Janeiro transforms into a non-stop celebration where locals and tourists dance through the streets.
Best time to visit: November
This century-old fair in the town of Pushkar is not just about trading camels—it’s a grand cultural fest with folk performances, camel races, and hot air balloon rides over the desert landscape. A blend of commerce and tradition, it’s an offbeat experience for travellers.
Best time to visit: September-October
This world-famous beer festival attracts millions to Munich for its traditional Bavarian culture, massive beer tents, folk music, and hearty German cuisine. It’s the ultimate destination for beer enthusiasts and culture seekers alike.
Best time to visit: October
Durga Puja transforms Kolkata into a city of art and devotion. Gigantic, intricately designed pandals (temporary temples) and stunning idol displays take over the city, accompanied by cultural performances, feasts, and celebrations that go on for days.
Best time to visit: March-April
Springtime in Japan is synonymous with hanami, the tradition of viewing cherry blossoms. Cities like Tokyo, Kyoto, and Hiroshima host picnics, night illuminations, and cultural events under the pink bloom-covered trees, making it a dreamy travel experience.
Best time to visit: December
Celebrated in the Kisama Heritage Village, this festival showcases the rich tribal culture of Nagaland. Folk dances, war cries, traditional sports, and indigenous food make it a cultural paradise for travelers looking to witness India’s northeastern heritage up close.
Best time to visit: August
Held in Buñol, this iconic festival sees thousands of people hurl tomatoes at each other in the world's biggest food fight. It’s messy, wild, and an unforgettable way to experience Spanish culture in a unique setting.
Best time to visit: April-May
One of the grandest temple festivals in India, Thrissur Pooram is a spectacular display of elephants, fireworks, and traditional percussion performances. Held at the Vadakkunnathan Temple, it offers an unforgettable glimpse into Kerala’s vibrant culture and religious traditions.
Best time to visit: February-March
New Orleans comes alive with elaborate parades, jazz music, masquerade balls, and street performances. The festival's mix of French, Spanish, and Creole influences creates a one-of-a-kind cultural experience filled with energy and charm.