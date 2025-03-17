Corbett to host Starscapes' next astrotourism & dark sky conclave in Uttrakhand

Corbett, Ramnagar, is set to become the centre of a unique celestial event as the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, in collaboration with Starscapes, hosts the Astro Tourism and Dark Sky Conclave from March 21 to 23. This exclusive gathering, part of the ongoing Nakshatra Sabha astro-tourism campaign, will bring together astronomers, seasoned stargazers, astrophotographers and astro-tourism entrepreneurs. The conclave aims to raise awareness about dark sky conservation, discuss policies and provide hands-on training to participants for a better understanding of the deep sky wonders by engaging in expert-led discussions, interactive workshops and immersive experiences.

Ramnagar, Uttarakhand: Corbett to host the Astro-Tourism and Dark Sky Conclave 2025



Visitors can look forward to observatory tours that offer high-powered telescopic views of celestial wonders, alongside discussions led by top science communicators from planetariums, astronomy institutions and government bodies. The launch of India’s dark sky conservation policy will be a major milestone, with experts deliberating on best practices. Technical training sessions will cover telescope handling, sky navigation and astrophotography, while an advanced masterclass will introduce enthusiasts to cutting-edge techniques in capturing the night sky.