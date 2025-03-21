This hotel means business, check it out for yourself

It is a truth universally acknowledged that those who hustle hard must be in search of seamless connectivity and modern comforts during their business stays. At Indulge, we discovered a hotel that works just as hard as you do.
Located near the OMR business corridor, Four Points by Sheraton Chennai, Velachery, offers a unique blend of the city’s cultural vibrancy and contemporary luxury.
As you step into the grand lobby, a soothing aroma and soft lighting set the tone for a refined stay. The sleek marble flooring and tastefully curated décor immediately convey a sense of exclusivity. Although it caters primarily to business visitors, this hotel unusually exudes a tranquil retreat—making it just as inviting for travellers and staycationers.
Checking in was as smooth and hassle-free as the rest of our stay, thanks to an efficient cashless process that had us settled in no time. We had a large deluxe room at our disposal, with a memory foam mattress to die for, and trust us when we tell you this, even the basic rooms are generously sized here. Inside, the rooms are equipped with modern amenities, including high-speed Wi-Fi and integrated USB ports, a modern ironing setup, other usual fare, and a large work desk—perfect for those who need to get things done. Even the excellent assortment of snacks that welcomed us in our room was healthy traditional ones like crispy murukku, crunchy seedai, and nutrient-rich ellu urundai, to be more precise.
This hotel is not just for business travellers but also for those visiting Chennai for leisure, particularly families. The suite rooms come with a kitchenette, a bathtub, and the option to extend into an adjacent base-level single room, providing flexibility for larger families or those who prefer extra space. For relaxation, guests can take a dip in the rooftop pool or make use of the 24-hour fitness centre.
The view from the rooms is a microcosm of the city itself, offering a unique glimpse into the city’s vibrant life. One can enjoy a panorama that captures a little bit of everything: the shimmering surface of a nearby lake, the OMR skyline, bustling streets filled with children playing, terraces dotted with drying vaththal, and the occasional train passing by. One can easily copy-paste this expanse of the view a couple of times to get all of Chennai.
What truly took us aback was the food, which was excellent and comforting. The challenge, of course, is to get resident guests to try it, since Chennai is a city with culinary temptations and visitors tend to dine out rather than eat at their hotel. But Sage & Salt, the hotel’s restaurant, makes a smart gambit by offering a mix of global cuisine while also focusing on South Indian food. The restaurant has a live kitchen, emphasising freshness, local ingredients, and organic produce. We found the buffet spread a rich selection of comforting dishes, mostly food from Tamil Nadu and Andhra. From hearty dosas and aromatic sambar to Ambur-style biriyani, the buffet was an absolute delight and satiated our very south palate well. The desserts were plenty and sinful—Lemon profiteroles, Roasted almond ice cream, Frangipane chocolate tart, and New York cheesecake among others.
For leisure travellers, the hotel is conveniently close to the city’s major business hubs, shopping malls, and cultural gems like Cholamandal Artist Village. For families living in the area, the buffets at Sage & Salt with live cooking stations provide much-needed indulgence. And for corporate travellers with meetings scheduled in the city, it’s just practical sense. Because when you’re on a business trip, your only worry should be about your work, not your stay. This hotel understands that and takes care of everything for you.
The food is good. The rooms are lovely. Most importantly, the process is smooth and quick. So next time you’re in Chennai, this can be your choice of hotel.
Stay starts from ₹8,500 per night. At Velachery.