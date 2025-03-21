This hotel means business, check it out for yourself

What truly took us aback was the food, which was excellent and comforting. The challenge, of course, is to get resident guests to try it, since Chennai is a city with culinary temptations and visitors tend to dine out rather than eat at their hotel. But Sage & Salt, the hotel’s restaurant, makes a smart gambit by offering a mix of global cuisine while also focusing on South Indian food. The restaurant has a live kitchen, emphasising freshness, local ingredients, and organic produce. We found the buffet spread a rich selection of comforting dishes, mostly food from Tamil Nadu and Andhra. From hearty dosas and aromatic sambar to Ambur-style biriyani, the buffet was an absolute delight and satiated our very south palate well. The desserts were plenty and sinful—Lemon profiteroles, Roasted almond ice cream, Frangipane chocolate tart, and New York cheesecake among others.

For leisure travellers, the hotel is conveniently close to the city’s major business hubs, shopping malls, and cultural gems like Cholamandal Artist Village. For families living in the area, the buffets at Sage & Salt with live cooking stations provide much-needed indulgence. And for corporate travellers with meetings scheduled in the city, it’s just practical sense. Because when you’re on a business trip, your only worry should be about your work, not your stay. This hotel understands that and takes care of everything for you.

The food is good. The rooms are lovely. Most importantly, the process is smooth and quick. So next time you’re in Chennai, this can be your choice of hotel.

Stay starts from ₹8,500 per night. At Velachery.