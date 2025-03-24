Headed overseas this spring? Check out the island known as ‘Europe’s Hawaii’

The average price of a pint of beer in the UK stands at £4.79, while in Madeira's capital, Funchal, a pint costs only £2.28 for domestic beer and £2.90 for imported varieties. According to the Met Office, this island group enjoys an average of six hours of sunshine during the winter months, with temperatures reaching highs of around 21°C. However, the climate can vary significantly in mountainous areas due to elevation changes.

Even during the off-peak season, the densely populated island can feel quite busy, especially after gaining popularity on social media as a stunning oceanic escape comparable to tropical destinations. An additional perk is that Madeira shares the same timezone as the UK, allowing visitors to enjoy their time off without the hassle of adjusting to jet lag. The capital island, Madeira, is filled with a multitude of sights and activities packed within its modest size, making it ideal for those seeking more than just sunbathing and boosting their friends' envy back home.

Must-see attractions include hiking to Pico Ruivo, discovering the tropical gardens at Monte Palace, and visiting local vineyards to explore the region's rich history of winemaking