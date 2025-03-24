Headed overseas this spring? Check out the island known as ‘Europe’s Hawaii’

Planning to head to Europe this spring? If you want to steer clear of spots that are too crowded or touristy, you’ll love to explore Madeira! Situated off the northwest coast of Africa, the Portuguese island of Madeira is loved for its tropical climate and volcanic scenery, earning it the nickname 'Hawaii of Europe'. Once considered a hidden gem, this beautiful island has seen a surge in interest recently, with searches for 'Madeira holidays' increasing by 70% in the UK over the past three months.
Though often compared to Hawaii, it may just be cheaper than Hawaii, especially if you’re already in Europe. Madeira has recently been recognized as a prime destination for those seeking reasonably priced beer and British pubs. A recent survey by a travel provider identified Madeira as one of the top locations for the number of British pubs and affordable pints.
The average price of a pint of beer in the UK stands at £4.79, while in Madeira's capital, Funchal, a pint costs only £2.28 for domestic beer and £2.90 for imported varieties. According to the Met Office, this island group enjoys an average of six hours of sunshine during the winter months, with temperatures reaching highs of around 21°C. However, the climate can vary significantly in mountainous areas due to elevation changes.
Even during the off-peak season, the densely populated island can feel quite busy, especially after gaining popularity on social media as a stunning oceanic escape comparable to tropical destinations. An additional perk is that Madeira shares the same timezone as the UK, allowing visitors to enjoy their time off without the hassle of adjusting to jet lag. The capital island, Madeira, is filled with a multitude of sights and activities packed within its modest size, making it ideal for those seeking more than just sunbathing and boosting their friends' envy back home.
Must-see attractions include hiking to Pico Ruivo, discovering the tropical gardens at Monte Palace, and visiting local vineyards to explore the region's rich history of winemaking