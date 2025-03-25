Packing for the Peaks: 5 Essentials for a Perfect Hill Station Getaway!

Moisturiser and lip balm: Don’t let the cold, dry air steal your glow. Keep your skin moisturised and hydrated with a nourishing moisturiser and lip balm to avoid dryness.
Umbrella: Mountain weather is moody! So, a lightweight umbrella is a must have for unexpected drizzles and sudden snowfall.
Hiking Shoes: A pair of strong grip shoes helps you stay comfortable on uneven terrains during hiking.
Trench coat: A stylish trench coat adds warmth and keeps you looking effortlessly chic in the unpredictable hilly weather.
Mosquito Repellent Spray: Hilly and forest areas are often home to mosquitoes and bugs. Avoid such nuisance with a mosquito repellent spray or cream.