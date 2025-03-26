Set-jetting: 5 stunning locations you can visit for a cinematic travel experience

The trend of ‘set-jetting’—a holiday phenomenon where fans visit the locations of their favourite TV shows and movies—is changing the way we travel. With movies and TV shows being shot in breathtaking locations worldwide, tourists are being drawn to these cinematic landscapes increasingly. With the rise of film-tourism, let us explore five iconic locations that you can jet-set to in a bid to see the true Hollywood.
1. Thailand
Thailand has been a filmmakers’ favourite destination for many years, with cosmopolitan cities and picturesque beaches featured in blockbuster movies. The White Lotus series was shot in Bangkok, Phuket, and Ko Samui for their latest season, and this has created hype for a tourism boom. Tourists can visit Bangkok’s Grand Palace, enjoy Phuket's beaches, or sail to Ko Samui’s peaceful shores.
2. Morocco
With Gladiator II again drawing the spotlight to Morocco’s stunning scenery, the country remains a favourite among film enthusiasts. Marrakech, the ‘Hollywood of Africa,’ has hosted the likes of Game of Thrones and The Mummy. Visitors can tour Aït Benhaddou, a UNESCO-village, or get lost in the colourful souks of Marrakech.
3. Scotland
Scotland’s wild highlands and ancient castles are the perfect setting for period drama. Outlander fans can visit Doune Castle, aka Castle Leoch on the series, or stroll the Clava Cairns standing stones honouring Claire’s journey through time.
4. New Zealand
Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy cemented New Zealand as the fantasy fans’ paradise. Hobbiton at Matamata remains an obligatory stop, and Tongariro National Park offers the dramatic landscapes used as Mordor.
5. Italy
Palermo, the Sicilian capital, has recently been at the centre of the stage thanks to The Leopard, the movie version of the classic novel. Palermo's Baroque cityscapes, the Quattro Canti square, and Villa Valguarnera of Bagheria transport visitors back to 19th-century Italy.