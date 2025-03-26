Take a stroll through the history of Bengaluru with these curated walks

Are you someone who is new to Bengaluru and want to explore the city beyond Pinterestesque cafés and restaurants, or just a resident sucker for history who loves all things old Bengaluru? If so, you are in for a treat as Bangalore Local Walks has released a list of its upcoming walk spanning the rest of March and the whole of April.

A collective specialising in local history walks, workshops, corporate experiences, Bangalore Local Walks has hosted many walks successfully. This time, their series of walks will depict vast and diverse cultural and botanical heritage of the city through four distinct locations: Basavanagudi, Lalbagh, Malleswaram and Cubbon Park. The dates for the walks are March 29, April 13, April 20 and April 27.

Entry by registration. March 29 onwards. Details available online.